Grades: Kyle Allen Leads Lions Backup Quarterback Battle
The Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons squared off in a battle that came to an early end.
After defensive back Morice Norris suffered a serious injury, the game was suspended in the fourth quarter with the Lions leading 17-10.
Prior to the injury, the Lions' second preseason game was a revealing look at their depth, and clarity emerged in several position battles.
Here are grades for each Lions position group based on their performance in Friday's preseason game against the Falcons.
Quarterbacks: C
The Lions gave Hendon Hooker the opportunity to start Friday's game, and he did not take advantage of the opportunity. On four possessions, he fumbled twice and had a three-and-out. Hooker did have some good moments, such as a 22-yard scramble, but the outing was overall a struggle.
After his second fumble, which occurred in the red-zone, Hooker was pulled in favor of Kyle Allen. The Lions got a jolt of energy, as Allen hit Jackson Meeks for 68 yards and then Isaac TeSlaa for a touchdown.
Allen led three scoring drives, and through two games, has led all four of the team's scoring drives. At this stage, he has taken a clear lead in the backup quarterback battle. The pressure is now on Hooker, who will need to bounce back and demonstrate better control of the ball and an ability to effectively move the offense.
Running backs: B
Sione Vaki was once again out of action, leaving the Lions to rely on the trio of Craig Reynolds, Jabari Small and Jacob Saylors. Reynolds took a big hit on a wheel route, which caused him to leave the game briefly. He would return, and finished with 15 yards on six carries.
Small and Saylors both got plenty of action, with Saylors emerging as the top performer from this group. He finished with 35 yards on nine carries, which included a conversion on fourth-and-3, and made a statement that he's deserving of more opportunities in the future.
Wide receivers: A-
The spotlight was once again on the young receivers. With Dominic Lovett out, the Lions included undrafted free agent Jackson Meeks more in the offense along with third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa. Both players scored their first touchdowns of the preseason.
Meeks had a 68-yard catch on Allen's first drive, which set up the touchdown to TeSlaa. The UDFA would get into the end zone himself in the third quarter, catching the go-ahead 2-yard score.
Tom Kennedy and Ronnie Bell each had two catches apiece. Kennedy turned a screen pass into a 15-yard gain with the help of a strong block from TeSlaa, while Bell had two grabs for 26 yards.
Tight ends: B
Shane Zylstra emerged as an early target for Hooker, hauling in the passer's first pass of the game. He finished with three catches, but only eight yards. Kenny Yeboah and Zach Horton both did not get targets.
Horton continues to show up as a run blocker, and the team did deploy him once again from the fullback spot at times. The third tight end position battle still remains without a clear leader, though Zylstra's usage could be an indicator of the team's confidence in him.
Offensive line: B-
Tate Ratledge made his NFL debut, starting at right guard. He had a solid showing on first review, asserting himself in the run game and handling his assignments confidently. He was working alongside veteran Trystan Colon, who got the start at center, and right tackle Mason Miller.
Giovanni Manu also had a solid showing after getting the start. The developmental player has had his ups and downs in practice, but his strength and athleticism has shown up so far in the team's two preseason games.
It's also worth noting that offensive tackle Justin Herron suffered an injury in pregame warmups and left the field with an aircast on his right arm.
Defensive line: B
All eyes were on Tyleik Williams as he made his NFL debut and played most of the first half. He had good reps in the run game, working through double teams and controlling his gaps. While he wasn't much of a factor in the pass-rush aspect, he had an overall encouraging debut.
Ahmed Hassanein and Nate Lynn both had solid nights. Lynn, an undrafted free agent from last year's class, recorded a sack and several pressures. He has plenty of athleticism, and that was on full display in Friday's game.
Hassanein also had a solid night, including a nice chase down tackle in the first half. Other standouts from this group included Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a sack in the first quarter, Keith Cooper and Brodric Martin.
Linebackers: A-
The Lions' linebacking corps continues to excel, and it's clear that there's plenty of talent within this group. Even without the top three, the Lions' defense was fueled by the performance of their linebackers.
Zach Cunningham blew up a run play to force a fourth-down on Atlanta's first drive, while Grant Stuard had excellent coverage on a wheel route. Trevor Nowaske contributed three tackles and a tackle for loss as well.
Secondary: C+
The Lions seem to have found a free agent gem in Rock Ya-Sin, who transitioned to safety seamlessly in Friday's game. Playing the position out of necessity due to injuries, he had three solo tackles including a nice stop on Dylan Drummond to force a punt.
Cornerbacks Erick Hallett and DiCaprio Bootle struggled, with Hallett getting beat for a touchdown and both players having missed tackles. Hallett is a converted safety and is still learning the ropes at corner, while Bootle has taken lumps throughout camp.
Unfortunately, Norris' injury is another blow to a group that has already lost Dan Jackson and Ennis Rakestraw in the defensive backfield.
Special teams: C
Jake Bates drilled a 57-yard field goal, which was a reminder of the impact that his leg strength can have in clutch moments. However, the unit still had too many penalties throughout the evening.
Detroit was penalized for illegal formation on the opening kickoff, and had two separate players penalized for holding on a punt return. Coordinator Dave Fipp and the Lions take plenty of pride in having a disciplined and effective special teams group, but there are procedural issues that need to be ironed out within the group.
Coaching: A
Credit to Campbell for the way he handled what was an unbelievably emotional situation that brought Friday's game to a halt. He called the team together and gave what appeared to be an impassioned speech, then was observed down on a knee having a moment while the clock was running out.
It's clear the impact that this team has on its head coach, and his handling of the injury takes precedence over any decision made in the game.
As for the game, he made the right call to go to Allen after Hooker struggled with turnovers, and it yielded positive results.