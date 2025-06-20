Former Lions RB Expected to Be X-Factor For Bears' Offense
A pairing of former Detroit Lions could have a big impact for a division rival in the NFC North.
Former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be working with one of his former pupils, running back D'Andre Swift, as he looks to turn the Chicago Bears into contenders heading into the 2025 season.
Sports Illustrated is currently covering 32 NFL teams in 32 days and addressed which Bears player has the chance to be the team's X-factor or breakout player.
Detroit's former 2020 second-round pick was listed as a player who could benefit tremendously from running behind an improved offensive line.
As NFL writer Matt Verderame explained, "The Bears are going to run the ball plenty in Johnson’s system, and Swift is the lead back who needs to make it work. Running behind a better line, he should avoid rushing for less than 4.0 yards per carry, something he did last season for the first time in his career. If Swift can regain his prior form, Chicago’s rushing attack will be far more respectable."
Swift and Johnson have familiarity from their time together in the Lions' organization, which allows the newly minted head coach to have a solid feel for what the back will provide.
“Yeah, I have a history with him. I was with him when he was a rookie, and then, certainly, my first year calling (the offense) there in Detroit he was with me, as well," Johnson said during the Bears' offseason workout program. "Here’s what I know about him; he is a fierce competitor, and that’s what I love about him. When the lights are bright, you’re going to know exactly what you’re going to get. If you tell him that you’re going to need one yard, four yards, whatever that is, he’s going to find a way to put his shoulder down and move the pile and get that done for you."
In three seasons with the Lions, Swift totaled 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles after the Lions signed David Montgomery and drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 draft.
Swift signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears ahead of the 2024 season.
Last year, Swift rushed for 959 yards and six touchdowns.