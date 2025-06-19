Why Lions' Second-Round Pick Has Still Not Signed
Detroit Lions second-round pick Tate Ratledge has yet to sign his NFL rookie contract.
Ahead of the start of training camp next month, 30 of the 36 unsigned draft picks are players selected in the second-round.
According to CBS Sports, "The second-round signings have come to a grinding halt because of 40th overall pick Tyler Shough, who was the eighth player selected in the round. According to sources, Shough is insisting on a fully guaranteed contract since he is expecting to be the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback for the 2025 regular-season opener with Derek Carr recently retiring."
If the talented quarterback is able to get his contract guaranteed, or a significant portion of his 2028 season featuring guaranteed monies, then it is expected others will quickly follow suit and lock up their rookie deals.
Should Shough remain unsigned in the next few weeks, it is not expected that Ratledge would hold out of training camp.
Detroit's No. 57 overall pick is expected to compete to be the team's starting center, as veteran Frank Ragnow made the difficult decision to retire.
Should the team decide that Graham Glasgow is the best option, Ratledge could also find himself starting Day 1 at right guard.
"At some point as training camp draws near next month, second-round picks will start agreeing to terms if Shough is still unsigned," writes Joel Corry. "Reaping the benefit of Shough won't be a compelling enough reason for the agents of the other second-round picks to have their clients miss days of training camp."