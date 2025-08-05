Former Lions Safety Returns to Titans
A former Detroit Lions safety is returning to the Tennessee Titans.
On Tuesday, multiple reports indicated that former Lions safety Quandre Diggs has inked a one-year contract to return to the team he played for last season. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.
Diggs played in eight games last season for the Titans, notching 42 total tackles. The 2025 season will be his 11th. He was one of two safeties signed by the Titans on Tuesday, with the other being fellow veteran Joshuah Bledsoe. In corresponding moves, the team waived EDGE Titus Leo and safety Mark Perry.
Notably, Diggs is the cousin of Titans' 2025 first-overall pick Cam Ward, who appears to be set to start at quarterback in Week 1.
The Texas product began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Lions in the 2015 NFL draft. He quickly asserted himself as a reliable piece of the secondary, appearing in all 16 games with four starts as a rookie.
Diggs’ role grew for the Lions in his third season, as he started 11 of his 16 appearances and notched three interceptions in 2017.
He began the 2018 season with a bang, picking off rookie quarterback Sam Darnold on the first defensive snap of the season and returning it for a touchdown. Diggs would finish that season with three interceptions, a forced fumble and 78 combined tackles.
However, his relationship with the organization, specifically coach Matt Patricia, quickly soured. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a fifth-round pick at the 2019 trade deadline.
Diggs continued his ascent as a member of the Seahawks, earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three full seasons with the team. From 2020-22, Diggs accounted for 14 interceptions. He was rewarded for his performance in his first two seasons with a three-year contract prior to the 2022 season.
In a 2022 media session, Diggs did not mention Patricia by name while explaining his gratitude for Detroit.
"Detroit, when it took a shot on on a sixth-round guy from Texas, it might have not been me," Diggs told the Seattle Times in 2022. "(And without that), I might not be who I am today."
The Texas product would remain with the Seahawks through the end of the 2023 season, but the team released him on March 5, 2024.
Diggs signed a one-year deal with the Titans in August of last season, but he suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his season in November. He notched a run-defense grade of 70.0 in his eight games.
In 10 NFL season, Diggs has notched 24 career interceptions, 622 total combined tackles and two defensive touchdowns.
Waived RB reverts to IR
Kye Robichaux, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Lions this offseason, has reverted back to the team's injured reserve after passing through waivers. He was waived Monday with an injury designation, as the team made two additions to their cornerback room in D.J. Miller and Luq Barcoo.
Robichaux had missed several recent practices with an undisclosed injury, and the team signed former UFL leading rusher Jacob Saylors to handle some of the workload.