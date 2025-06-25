Former Lions Wide Receiver Waived By Rams
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is in search of a new home in the NFL.
Cephus was waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, as the Rams are clearing a roster spot. Most recently, the team had re-signed cornerback Derion Kendrick as well as inking offensive lineman D.J. Humphries to a one-year contract.
Last year, Cephus spent the entirety of the season on the Rams' practice squad. He was reconnected with former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, as the two played together for a season in Detroit.
Before landing in Los Angeles, Cephus was briefly with the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans last offseason.
The Lions drafted Cephus in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Wisconsin. As a rookie, he played in 13 games with two starts and caught 20 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.
In the following season, Cephus started the year on an encouraging note. He hauled in 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in five games before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Wisconsin product appeared in four games in 2022 with one start, catching two passes for 15 yards before once again being placed on injured reserve in October.
Detroit parted ways with Cephus prior to the 2023 season when he was suspended for the entire year for violating the league's anti-gambling rules. He was one of five Lions players from the 2022 season implicated, including Jameson Williams, C.J. Moore, Demetrius Taylor and Stanley Berryhill.
Cephus, Moore and Taylor were suspended for the whole season while Williams and Berryhill were handed six-game bans. Williams' suspension was later reduced to four games.
After being reinstated, Cephus signed with the Buffalo Bills on April 29 but was released on May 16. He landed with the Houston Texans, but was released on Aug. 27. He would sign with the Rams' practice squad on Sept. 18, and would remain with the organization until being waived on Wednesday.