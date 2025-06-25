Lions' Linebacking Corps Ranked Second in NFL
As Kelvin Sheppard takes over the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator duties, the strongest position group at his disposal may be the group he formerly presided over.
The Lions' linebacking corps was tested throughout the 2024 season, with significant injuries to Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez creating plenty of opportunities for depth players to showcase their skills.
Additionally, 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell was able to shoulder more of the load throughout the year. Campbell rebounded after an up-and-down first season with a strong sophomore campaign, creating optimism about his future as a potential leader of the defense.
Anzalone and Barnes will also be in the mix once again, giving the Lions three reliable leaders for the middle of their defense.
On account of all the depth the Lions have at this position, their linebacking group was ranked second in the entire NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into the 2025 season. Only the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles were ranked higher.
"Former 18th-overall pick Jack Campbell has begun to emerge as one of the NFL’s best linebackers," wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "His 78.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 10th, and he was one of just five qualifiers who earned at least a 74.0 PFF grade in run defense and coverage."
The Lions' defense took a hit when Barnes suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 last year, and further damage was done when Anzalone went to injured reserve with a fractured forearm and Rodriguez was lost for the year with a torn ACL.
While Rodriguez is expected to be out until November, Anzalone appears to be ready to go after returning for last year's regular season finale. Though he has not participated in the offseason program, the expectation still remains that he will be ready to go for the regular season.
"Alex Anzalone missed a handful of games last season but ranked just behind Campbell with a solid 72.1 PFF coverage grade," Wasserman explained. "Malcolm Rodriguez posted an 87.1 PFF run-defense grade, seventh best in the NFL, but will likely miss at least half of the 2025 season due to a torn ACL suffered last November. When healthy, this is one of the best linebacker trios in the NFL."
In addition to the team's core linebackers, there are also plenty of intriguing depth options fighting for spots. Grant Stuard signed a one-year deal to join the team this offseason, while Ezekiel Turner and Trevor Nowaske both impressed in spurts last year.