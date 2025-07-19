Former NFL QB Says Detroit Lions Will 'Just Reload'
The Detroit Lions will enter the 2025 season with a rather new-look coaching staff, including new offensive and defensive play-callers.
Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the team’s offensive and defensive coordinators last season, departed the organization this offseason for head coaching opportunities with the Chicago Bears and the N.Y. Jets, respectively. Johnson was replaced by John Morton, who served as the Denver Broncos’ pass game coordinator the past two seasons, and Glenn was succeeded by Kelvin Sheppard, previously Detroit’s linebackers coach.
Due to the departure of the highly-touted play-callers, a variety of fans and pundits have speculated that both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in Detroit – each top-10 units a season ago – won’t be as productive in 2025.
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, now the host of the popular YouTube show “4th&1 with Cam Newton,” is not one of those individuals, though. On the show’s most recent episode, he dispelled the notion that the Lions’ offense and defense will take a dive, claiming that Dan Campbell’s squad will simply “reload.”
“Absolutely not,” Newton said when asked whether the Lions will be “cooked” without Glenn and Johnson. “See the thing about great teams, you know, they just reload. Next man up, even with the coaches. People forget oftentimes … the head coach of the Buffalo Bills who’s doing an exceptional job, Sean McDermott, any time you have success, anybody who has success or is a part of that success knows that opportunities come from that. Do you know how many head coaches have coached under the regime of Bill Belichick? A lot. It’s a breeding ground. So, when you have coaches or the coaching carousel, we want to know how ya’ll are winning. So, we pluck.”
The Lions surely experienced a mass exodus of assistant coaches this offseason. Along with losing Johnson and Glenn, Campbell’s staff also saw the likes of Antwaan Randle El, the team’s wide receivers coach since 2021, depart for the Bears, and Tanner Engstrand, Detroit’s passing game coordinator the last two seasons, leave for the Jets.
Newton believes the Lions will counter the immense coaching turnover by adopting the philosophy of “next coach up” in 2025.
“Sean McDermott was our defensive coordinator (in Carolina) in the 2015 season. Brandon Beane was also a part of the staff in Carolina. He’s the general manager in Buffalo now. Those individuals have seen success in a way, and have implemented it in their own right,” the former Pro Bowl signal-caller expressed. “So, for Ben Johnson, his departure and all the other coaches, you have to really ask yourself: next coach up. Because we can’t worry about what you're doing, we’ve got to make sure we keep doing what we’re doing.