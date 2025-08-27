Former Patriots TE Picks Detroit Lions To Win Super Bowl
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to Super Bowl glory, and now he’s predicting that the Detroit Lions will be the next team to capture the coveted Lombardi Trophy.
The future Pro Football Hall of Famer shared his prognostication on the Kay Adams-hosted “Up & Adams” show Tuesday.
“Last year, the Lions, in my eyes, were in the lead to win it all. But, when you have 14 guys go down from injuries, you have no chance at winning a Super Bowl,” Gronkowski told Adams. “And the Philadelphia Eagles, they had 21 of their 22 starters (available for) the Super Bowl game. So, it’s all about staying healthy, and that’s why it’s so hard to pick who’s going to make the Super Bowl. But, with (FanDuel) Futures Day and being psychic, I’m going with the Detroit Lions vs. the Buffalo Bills.”
The Lions, coming off a 15-2 campaign that ended in disappointment with a divisional-round playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, have yet to appear in a Super Bowl in franchise history.
That futility has long been a narrative surrounding the team, but Gronkowski believes the pieces are in place for Detroit to finally break through in 2025.
Much of that belief comes from the culture that head coach Dan Campbell has built.
The Lions have become one of the NFL’s most physical and resilient teams under Campbell, and with quarterback Jared Goff operating at a high level, Detroit’s offense looks as balanced and dangerous as any in the league.
Pair that with a defense in possession of several playmakers, and you have the makings of a team capable of making a Super Bowl run.
While the Lions fell short of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, that can at least partially be attributed to the team’s rash of injuries. With better luck on the injury front, though, Gronkowski – a four-time Super Bowl champion – believes Detroit can make the leap.
Meanwhile, the Bills, Gronk’s pick to win the AFC, went 13-4 last season before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Buffalo hasn’t reached the big game since its infamous run of four consecutive Super Bowl losses from 1990-1993.
If Gronkowski’s forecast comes true, Super Bowl LX – set for Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026 – would feature two franchises still seeking their first Super Bowl title.
For Lions fans, who have suffered through decades of heartbreak, reaching the NFL’s big game and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at night’s end would be a dream come true.