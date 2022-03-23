4 Benefits of Detroit Lions Drafting QB Malik Willis

Could Malik Willis actually be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future.

The draft stock of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis continues to rise. The latest reason why: His standout performance at his pro day Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pound dual-threat passer showed off his cannon of an arm all day long, including on this deep ball that flew 65 yards in the air for a touchdown.

And, the Lions were in attendance to witness all of it, having sent director of player personnel Lance Newmark out to Lynchburg, Va., to check out the Flames product.

With each passing day, Willis continues to move up draft boards, and continues to emerge as a top QB prospect in this year's draft class.

If Detroit were to draft him at No. 2 overall or trade up from the No. 32 pick in order to attain him, here would be the four benefits of the Lions selecting Willis.

Detroit would be drafting its successor to Matthew Stafford

Willis has all the makings of a franchise passer at the next level. He has the ability to be a gamebreaker both through the air and on the ground, with high-end elusiveness as a runner and a top-notch arm.

Willis showcased his dynamism as a playmaker during his time at Liberty, and that skill set could very well translate to the pros.

He could open up the Lions' offense, and reinvigorate the team's deep passing game -- something that became basically non-existent with Jared Goff a season ago.

All in all, if drafted, Willis has the potential to be Detroit's long-term answer under center.

You don't have to spend big money on a veteran QB

Detroit has already showcased an unwillingness to do it this offseason, opting not to enter into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

Watson ended up getting traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns and landed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns (all of which is guaranteed money).

For a rebuilding franchise like the Lions, it's not worth it to spend big on a quarterback. Detroit isn't a signal-caller away from being a playoff contender, and should instead continue to allocate its resources to several positions on the roster. This strategy involves building through the draft and selecting a passer, like Willis, instead of signing one to a lucrative, long-term deal.

To me, it's the most efficient and financially sensible way of executing a rebuild.

He would bring excitement to Ford Field and sell tickets

No offense to Goff, the incumbent Lions starting signal-caller. But, Willis would be astronomically more exciting than the former L.A. Rams passer.

There would be no shortage of highlight plays with Willis, who can terrorize an opposing defense with both his arm and his legs.

He's an electrifying passer and the most physically-gifted QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He'd make it fun to watch the Lions in '22 and beyond. And, he'd instantly be more fun to watch and sell more tickets than Goff.

Willis can sit behind and learn under Goff

Speaking of Goff, he is expected to be the Lions' starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Now, drafting Willis could mess up that plan. However, Detroit could still very well have the Liberty product sit behind the veteran Goff for the first half of the season. And, once the organization deems Willis to be ready, it could make the change under center.

As much as Willis is viewed as a future NFL franchise passer, he has been deemed as a developmental signal-caller by several draft pundits. So, he could benefit from some time on the bench and learning under Goff to start his rookie campaign.

Subsequently, it would lessen the expectations for the Lions to get big-time results from Willis right away and perhaps make it an easier transition for him from the collegiate ranks to the pros. That, to me, would be a win-win scenario for the two parties.