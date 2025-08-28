Four Free Agents Lions Could Target After Roster Cuts
The Detroit Lions still have one available spot on their roster following the NFL's annual roster cut deadline.
In trimming their roster from the allowed 91 players to 53 at the conclusion of training camp, the Lions elected to go down to 50.
It was a busy day Wednesday, as general manager Brad Holmes elected to trade Tim Patrick and add three players: free agent Daniel Thomas and waiver claims Tyler Lacy and Tyrus Wheat.
As a result, the Lions' roster currently stands at 52 players with one available spot. Detroit has numerous areas where it could target a depth addition.
Here are four players the Lions could target following the wave of roster cuts in recent days.
EDGE Za'Darius Smith
The most obvious potential addition is Smith, who was released by the Lions to free up cap space ahead of free agency. He remained unsigned through the duration of training camp, and likely has plenty of options as he looks to find a new home for the 2025 season.
Detroit carried only three true pass-rushing defensive ends on their active roster through final cuts, and added another EDGE player in Tyrus Wheat through waivers. Wheat will likely be a depth addition, and Smith could provide an instant impact in even a rotational role.
The fit between the two parties made a lot of sense when Detroit acquired him at the trade deadline last year. While Aidan Hutchinson being healthy lessens the need, Smith still could play a rotational role and be a strong contributor for the defense.
Another element of the Lions' defensive end decisions is the fact that Marcus Davenport has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Adding Smith would be beneficial for depth reasons, and with Davenport's injury history, it would be good to have solid insurance options.
WR Kendrick Bourne
The Lions' decision to trade Tim Patrick indicates their confidence in rookie Isaac TeSlaa. After a strong camp and a dazzling preseason, TeSlaa has certainly earned the right to a bigger role and the opportunity to contribute.
However, he's still a rookie that may need time to grow when working against veteran cornerbacks. As a result, the addition of a veteran like Bourne could work wonders for the team's overall depth. Kalif Raymond is likely a slot-only option, and rookie Dominic Lovett may not be ready to contribute right away.
As a result, Bourne would be a nice fit. He's got good size at 6-foot-1, and while he didn't have the desired impact in New England, perhaps he could be a solid tertiary option for the Lions offense who could take some of the pressure off of TeSlaa early in his career.
OT Connor McDermott
The Texans cut the veteran McDermott less than a week after the team traveled to Detroit for a joint practice and a preseason game. The Lions have Jamarco Jones slated as the tenative option as the swing tackle, but adding veteran depth on the trenches could help an offensive line with young talent.
Both of Detroit's starters at tackle are solid, but having depth will be key. Detroit had relied on Dan Skipper throughout the last two seasons in jumbo packages, but that looks to be changing. If the Lions are looking for competition at the tackle position, perhaps McDermott could be a good option.
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Injuries limited Samuel last season, as he appeared in just four games. While the Lions do have some established options at the cornerback position, but bringing in more depth wouldn't hurt the team.
Detroit's cornerback room has some solid young talent. However, the team has just three true safeties in Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and newcomer Daniel Thomas. If Samuel's medcals check out, he could wind up being a steal at the position in some capacity.