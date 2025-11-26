Lions Hope to Get Rookie WR More Production

The Detroit Lions have eased rookie Isaac TeSlaa into a role as a wide receiver, with the youngster getting limited action on offense.

As a third-round pick, TeSlaa has had a quiet impact in his first year. Working primarily as the team's fourth receiver, he made two highlight-reel catches earlier in the season, but has had limited targets.

With Sam LaPorta out for the remainder of the season, the Lions have gone away from some of their two tight end packages. As a result, TeSlaa has seen an incremental increase in snap count over the last three weeks with 20 against Washington and Philadelphia and then 28 against New York on Sunday.

TeSlaa's uptick in responsibility hasn't resulted in more targets, as he has four total catches on the year, but is evidence of his growth.

“We like where TeSlaa’s at. He’s had a ton of growth. And look, we went into this year saying, ‘Hey, let’s let this guy grow.’ There will be a place for him on special teams, and he’ll be a spot player on offense. And then once he proves that there’s more than that, then that’s what he is until then," Campbell said. "Knowing that, man, he’s got room to grow and we love the clay. We love to be able to mold that clay. And (wide receivers coach) Scottie (Montgomery)’s done a hell of a job. He’s gotten better and better and better. And we are, we’re asking him to do more. And so, I do believe it’s going to come. I do believe he’ll get an uptick in production, he’ll get used a little bit more here. But I like where he’s at, he’s doing a good job.”

The Lions parted with three draft picks over the 2025 and 2026 drafts to acquire TeSlaa in the 2025 draft. He has plenty of physical gifts at 6-foot-3 with blazing speed, but is continuing to translate those gifts into production and checking boxes desired by the coaching staff.

Part of that involves building trust with veteran quarterback Jared Goff, who echoed praise on the young wideout during his media availability Tuesday.

"We keep building. I feel confident in him with a lot of stuff, it's just finding the exact stuff that we want to target him on and what not. He's doing a good job, he really is. He's getting better and better each week, and some of the rookie mistakes are starting to fade away."

While Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond are all ahead of the youngster on the depth chart, he continues to make a case for more opportunities. As the season wears on, St. Brown is among the teammates confident in TeSlaa's ability to get the job done when called upon.

"TeSlaa's been great. He's been doing everything right. I think the balls that are going his way, he's catching them. He's making the most out of it," St. Brown said. "He's blocking hard. I think he's gonna be just fine. Whatever his role is, whether it's increased, he's gonna be just fine. He looks great out there, he's smart. He's physical, he's fast, he can run. So he's gonna be big help for us moving forward."

More from Lions OnSI: