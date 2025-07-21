Four Lions Players Who May Have to Step Up Quickly
A year after their defense was ravaged by injuries, the Detroit Lions have already been bit by the bug in 2025.
On Sunday, ahead of the Lions' first training camp practice of the new year, coach Dan Campbell announced that Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire season after ACL surgery. Additionally, Ennis Rakestraw left practice early after suffering a chest contusion.
Though the injuries are no doubt adversity that the Lions will have to overcome, there are options available to step up. As a result, a selection of players will enter training camp with a heightened sense of urgency in 2025.
Here are four players who will be counted on to step up quickly in the wake of recent injuries.
Pat O'Connor
In O'Connor, the Lions found a reliable member of their rotation last season. Picked up during training camp, he earned a practice squad spot to start the regular season before winding up on the active roster and playing a key role midway through the year.
Now, with Onwuzurike out, O'Connor will once again be counted on to contribute. He is a Swiss-army knife in terms of position, as he can be a big defensive end or line up on the interior. Last season, he generated 10 pressures total in 12 games.
He'll need to improve his 28.9 tackling grade from a season ago, but as an experienced veteran, he could wind up being a big player in Detroit's defensive line rotation. In particular, the Lions will need as much as they can get from him while Alim McNeill is rehabbing his injury.
Roy Lopez
Lopez is a different type of player than O'Connor, but will be another impactful player on the defensive line. The former Arizona Cardinal is a traditional nose tackle, and will be in the rotation with DJ Reader and rookie Tyleik Williams.
Last season, Lopez had 18 pressures and a run defense grade of 45.5. While he may not be someone who generates a ton of pressures, the run defense aspect of his game will be a very important part of the team's overall success.
Reader is one of the best in the game at the position when he's at his full potential, and having a player like Lopez who can take snaps off of his plate will be important. He is slated for a big role in the rotation, and could help the group even more if he shows some versatility as a three-technique.
Rock Ya-Sin
An opportunity to earn extended reps has come available for Ya-Sin after Rakestraw's injury. Even if Rakestraw doesn't have a lengthy absence, the next stretch of practices could be vital for Ya-Sin's chances of making the team and earning a significant chunk of playing time defensively.
The veteran has seen his snap count dip in recent years, but does have some value in his versatility. He has seen time both on the boundary and in the slot over his career, and as a result the Lions could benefit from using him in multiple ways.
Additionally, Dorsey's absence leaves a vacancy at the gunner position. At the very least, Ya-Sin could give the Lions a boost in this area while the special teams ace is sidelined.
Kingsley Eguakun
Eguakun is a darkhorse contestant in the Lions' starting center competition. After taking second-team reps on Sunday, there's an indication that Detroit will give him opportunities to earn a spot in the regular season rotation.
An undrafted free agent in last year's group, Eguakun did enough to stick around for the entire season on the Lions' practice squad and earn a futures contract. Now, he's hoping to garner attention in a battle for the vacancy left by Ragnow's retirement.
Like Lopez, Eguakun could also benefit from showing versatility. As a young player, the Lions could be intrigued by his skill set should he show the ability to handle duties at the guard position. The Florida product has some upside, and could put pressure on some of the veteran depth options at guard with a strong camp.