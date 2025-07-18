Detroit Lions 2025 Training Camp Landing Page

All Lions

Training camp is on the horizon for the 2025 Detroit Lions.

With the team participating in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on July 31, the team is beginning camp earlier than usual in anticipation of the extra preseason game.

The Lions' rookies reported to camp on Tuesday, with the veterans reporting on Saturday. Detroit will also begin its practices this weekend, which will provide the media and eventually fans the ability to get a first look at this year's Lions team under fifth-year coach Dan Campbell.

Detroit's offseason has been an eventful one, with intriguing additions, a surprise retirement and tough departures. However, expectations still remain high for a team that earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite a number of injuries last year.

Here is a collection of stories that will be regularly updated throughout Lions' 2025 training camp.

Monday, July 14

Everything to Know About Detroit Lions 2025 Training Camp
Training Camp Preview: Can Jahmyr Gibbs Lead NFL in Rushing?

Tuesday, July 15

Training Camp Preview: Hendon Hooker Must Step Up
Detroit Lions 2025 Training Camp Primer
Key Questions, Concerns, Players to Monitor at Lions Training Camp

Wednesday, July 16

13 Detroit Lions Players to Watch at 2025 Training Camp

Thursday, July 17

Predicting Detroit Lions Initial 2025 Practice Squad
'Brilliant Mind': Lions Tight End Praises New Coordinator
Lions Waive RB, Place Several Players on Injured Lists

Friday, July 18

Training Camp Preview: Jameson Williams Solidifying Star Status
It's Time for Brodric Martin to Step Up

