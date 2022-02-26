Fox Sports NFL Analyst Suggests Packers Trade Aaron Rodgers to Lions

The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be among the most paid attention to storylines this offseason.

Recently, reports have surfaced regarding the veteran quarterback's contract demands.

ESPN reported that Rodgers is seeking to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

"People change, but some things never do. Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy," former teammate Greg Jennings said recently on FS1. "I get it, he’s at the end of his career and is trying to take whatever he can take. But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? Guys got to look out for themselves, but in doing so you cut out the legs of others."

Rodgers recently texted Pat McAfee that the ESPN report was categorically false.

If the Packers and the 38-year-old quarterback decide to part ways, several NFL teams would be interested in his services for the next couple of seasons.

According to FS1's Nick Wright, the Lions should consider putting together a blockbuster trade offer to get the reigning league MVP to play in Motown.

"What if the Detroit Lions call. We'll give you our No. 2 pick. We'll give you the extra pick from the Rams and another one. Do you not think they could at least use that as leverage with Aaron," Wright explained on First Things First. "We'll trade you. We have a great trade on the table right now. It happens to be to Detroit. You want to come back? I do think the Packers have the ability to play some type of hard-ball if they would like to."



While Wright's assertion is intriguing, the Packers and Rodgers appear to engaging in healthier communication since last offseason.

Rodgers decision is likely going to be made quite soon.

And when all is said and done, it really appears the best case scenario for the future Hall-of-Famer is to suit up again and resume his career with the Packers.