Frank Ragnow Has Successful Toe Surgery: 'The Fellas Will Be Just Fine'

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow prides himself on being a player an organization can rely upon to suit up and play.

Recall, the 25-year-old center did not come out of the game last December against the Green Bay Packers, even after fracturing his throat.

Ragnow signaled to his teammates that he lost his voice early in the first quarter against a division rival, but did not miss a snap the remainder of the game.

"He came up to me early in the game, and was very hoarse and kind of faint sounding and was like, 'I can’t really talk right now. I can’t really talk, just to let you know. Just make sure you’re communicating with everybody up front even more than (you) normally would,'" Matthew Stafford explained to reporters. "So, it was kind of crazy, but it was good. Didn’t have any communication issues the rest of the game, really."

A toe injury has unfortunately sidelined Ragnow for the foreseeable future, but he is expected to make a full recovery in order to resume his career next season.

"It has been an extremely frustrating past 48 hours. I take a lot of pride in reliability and knowing I won’t be there to have my guy’s backs going into battle sucks," Ragnow posted on social media.

Ragnow continued, "But the train keeps on rolling and the fellas will be just fine … Had a successful surgery yesterday on my stupid toe and can’t wait to attack the process and get back to 100%. Thanks for all the kind words and support and let’s keep supporting the fellas this Sunday! #onepride"

