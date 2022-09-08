Frank Ragnow Misses Practice Thursday

The Detroit Lions could be facing an Eagles defensive line without two key pieces of their offensive line.

With Halapulivaati Vaitai dealing with a back injury, another key piece of Detroit's offensive line is battling an injury.

On Thursday, center Frank Ragnow was not spotted at the portion of practice that was open to the media.

The talented center was listed on the team's initial injury report on Wednesday due to a groin injury.

As a result of the various injuries, the team is scrambling this week to find the best rotation to match up against the Eagles.

"You're always starting with, 'Who are our best five?' I think you always start with that. .... I actually brought it up yesterday. We're only as strong as our weakest link," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said Thursday. "And so you look at all the possibilities that we could potentially unfold here on Sunday."

Tommy Kraemer and Levi Onwuzurike were also not at practice Thursday.

If Ragnow is unable to suit up against the Eagles in Week 1, the likely replacement would be Evan Brown, who filled in admirably for Detroit in Ragnow's absence.

The talented reserve appeared in 16 games for Detroit in 2021, including starting 12 games.

"Wherever the team needs me is where I'm willing to play, Brown told reporters this week, via the team's website. "I just want to do what's best for the team."

Practice squad update

Just ahead of practice the team announced the signing of center Ross Pierschbachler to the practice squad.

Tackle Darrin Paulo was released in a corresponding move.