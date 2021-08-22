Frank Ragnow Snubbed from NFL Top 100 List

When the first wave of players were released on the 2021 edition of the NFL Top 100 list, it appeared as though Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow would not make the list.

In what feels like a snub, it has now been confirmed that the Lions talented center will not be on this year's list.

It is expected that tight end T.J. Hockenson will be the sole Lion to make the list, as he came in at No. 93 on this year's list.

This offseason, the Lions signed the 25-year-old center to a $54 million, four-year extension that keeps him in Motown for a total of $70 million through the 2026 season.

“I don’t think it’s ever really hit me until right now,” he told reporters on a Zoom call after his deal was announced.

Ragnow is now the highest paid center in the league, since he earns $1 million more per season than Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley.

“When you sign a contract like this, it’s kind of hard to digest that amount of money,” Ragnow said. “It must of just hit me today. Me and my dad and my mom, we’ve kind of planned this. This has always kind of been the goal since Day 1. I was at my mom’s house yesterday and we were going through some school projects. One of my school projects in middle or elementary school, I had wrote that my goal was to make it to the NFL and take care of my parents.”

In 2020, Ragnow was named to his first Pro Bowl, and was a second-team AP All-Pro selection. He is expected to anchor an offensive line that has increased expectations this season.

He did not allow a single sack in 929 snaps on the season, and was graded as Pro Football Focus' third-best center.

"We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come," general manager Brad Holmes released in a statement.