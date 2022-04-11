Skip to main content

Free-Agent Safety Detroit Lions Could Target Is 'Hard-Hitting'

Could the Detroit Lions still add a safety in free agency?

The Baltimore Ravens made a multi-year commitment to free-agent safety Marcus Williams, signing the talented defensive back to a five-year, $70 million contract. 

For safety DeShon Elliott, his tenure with the Ravens may have come to an end, especially after the team drafted defensive back Brandon Stephens in the third round of last year's draft.  

Elliott is known as a hard-hitting safety who has solid range and versatility. 

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old safety has had to overcome injuries in two of his three seasons in the NFL

elliott5
The 24-year-old only played in six games for Baltimore in 2021, after he suffered a significant biceps and pectoral injury. 

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn just may opt to have Will Harris play cornerback full-time in 2022, a point that Detroit head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about last week. 

“That’s one of his greatest attributes, which we came to find out last year,” Campbell said, via beat writer Dave Birkett. “I mean, we wouldn’t have known that. You guys heard me talk about it. We would have not known that, had we not had the injuries and COVID and everything else. So, I think he’s a jack of all trades.”

Campbell explained further, “We’re still talking right now. You just go out Day 1, do you put him at corner? Do you put him at safety? And, I’ll be honest with you, we haven’t just locked that down right now. We’re still kind of talking about it. And, that’s not a bad thing. That’s not a bad thing.”

