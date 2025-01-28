4 Free Agents Aaron Glenn Could Target from Lions
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was formally introduced as New York Jets head coach on Monday.
This offseason, he will undoubtedly have his sights set on revamping the Jets’ 20th-ranked defense from a season ago.
And according to reports, he plans on doing so by adding players from his former employer, the Lions.
As NFL writer Tony Pauline penned Monday, "As Aaron Glenn has been officially introduced as head coach of the New York Jets, many here in Frisco are predicting he will bring several of his former defensive players from the Detroit Lions to join him in New York once free agency begins; or at the very least he will pound the table to get them in a Jets uniform.”
With that said, let's take a look at the four Detroit defensive players who are most likely to end up with Glenn in New York.
CB Carlton Davis
Glenn could be bringing Detroit's No. 1 cornerback with him to New York.
Davis had a solid campaign with the Lions in 2024, recording two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. The hard-hitting, physical defender meshed well with Glenn's defense in Detroit, and I think he'd also be a natural fit for Glenn's Jets roster.
Additionally, I believe Davis would form a productive one-two combo at cornerback with Detroit native Sauce Gardner.
I wouldn't be surprised at all if the veteran defensive back follows A.G. to the Jets.
EDGE Marcus Davenport
Davenport and Glenn crossed paths with the New Orleans Saints from 2018-20 and this past season with the Lions. Davenport didn't make much of an impact in 2024, suiting up for only two games due to a torn triceps injury. He recorded just two total tackles and a half a sack in the injury-plagued campaign.
Davenport also played very little in 2023 with the Vikings. He battled ankle issues all season long, and managed to log snaps in just four games.
The veteran defender has certainly established a reputation for himself of being injury prone. So, I don't imagine the Jets – or any NFL franchise for that matter – to heavily pursue the 6-foot-6, 265-pounder this offseason.
However, you can never have enough pass-rushers. That, coupled with Glenn's familiarity with Davenport, makes the Jets a feasible landing spot for the 28-year-old.
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
Melifonwu suited up for just three games in 2024 due to ankle and finger injuries. However, he will be just 26 entering the 2025 season, and feasibly still has a bright future ahead of him. Remember, he had a strong finish to the 2023 campaign, with three sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed in the season's final five games.
Consequently, I believe that Detroit will make a push to retain his services this offseason. If the organization doesn't, though, I think he'd have a strong shot of landing with Glenn in New York.
Melifonwu would be a perfect fit for the new era of Jets football, which is bound to feature a more physical brand of football under Glenn. The former Syracuse defensive back could revive his career with the Jets, and help reinvigorate New York's defense at the same time.
That's why I believe Melifonwu and the Jets could be a match made in football heaven.
LB Derrick Barnes
The Jets could have a major void at linebacker this offseason if they allow 25-year-old Jamien Sherwood to walk in free agency. Even if they don't, though, Barnes could be a natural fit due to his experience playing in Glenn's system.
Barnes battled the injury bug in 2024, and played in just three games due to a serious knee injury. He's by no means a high-impact defender. However, he has proven that he can be a proficient rotational linebacker in the right system.
I could see him easily sliding into a reserve role with the Jets in 2025.