Rumor: Aaron Glenn Planning to Target Several Lions Free Agents
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn set the tone at his introductory media session with the New York Jets.
“To any players who are here now, put your seat belts on and get ready for the ride,” Glenn expressed. “Listen, there’s going to be some challenges. But with challenges comes opportunity. But here’s what I do know: We’re the freaking New York Jets, so we’re built for this s–t.”
According to NFL writer Tony Pauline, Glenn is expected to target several of his former players from the Lions' roster this offseason.
As Pauline explained, "As Aaron Glenn has been officially introduced as head coach of the New York Jets, many here in Frisco are predicting he will bring several of his former defensive players from the Detroit Lions to join him in New York once free agency begins; or at the very least he will pound the table to get them in a Jets uniform."
Glenn was introduced Monday afternoon along with new Jets general manager Darren Mougey.
The former Broncos assistant general manager praised Glenn and highlighted how memorable his interview was with Denver.
One player who may be targeted by the Jets is linebacker Derrick Barnes, who had his 2024 season cut short due to a significant right knee injury.
"One player I’m told Glenn will target in free agency is linebacker Derrick Barnes, the Lions’ fourth-round pick out of Purdue in 2021 who will be on the free-agent market after completing his rookie contract," writes Pauline. "Barnes started 13 games in 2023, but he played in just three last season after tearing an MCL and PCL when he was cut block."