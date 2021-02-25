Gambling Odds of Lions Landing QB Russell Wilson

The interest in Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has increased all throughout the National Football League.

According to NFL Network, more than 10 organizations have reached out to the Seahawks to inquire about Wilson's availability.

In recent weeks, multiple reports have surfaced indicating that Wilson is highly frustrated with the Seahawks' inability to improve the offensive line in the past few seasons -- resulting in the veteran passer being pressured or sacked at a fairly high rate compared to other franchise passers.

"Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning if it came to a point where the two sides needed to part ways, the Seahawks would be limited, if not handcuffed in their ability to strike a deal that works out for both parties," NFL writer Nick Shook explained.

What are the odds that the Detroit Lions could actually land the services of one of the most talented signal-callers in the entire league?

Let's just say oddsmakers do not believe that Wilson will be suiting up for Detroit anytime soon -- placing the current gambling odds at 50/1.

While the rumor mill has fired up again regarding Wilson's future, the chances of him landing with another organization in 2021 are quite slim.

More from SI All Lions:

Mel Kiper Has 49ers Trading Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Cephus Sues Wisconsin: Feels Used as 'Scapegoat'

Better Fit: LB Micah Parsons or LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

Decision to Franchise Tag Golladay May Not Occur Quickly

Lions Can Use Franchise Tag Starting Tuesday

Lions Select Trey Lance in Birkett's First Mock Draft

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast