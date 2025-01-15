All Lions

Detroit Lions Will Not Play in Germany in 2025

Lions out of the running to play in Germany in 2025.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) signs autographs for fans.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) signs autographs for fans. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions will not play a game in Germany this season.

The NFL recently announced the host teams for the games that will take place in London and Germany as part of the 2025 International Games slate.

It was announced on Wednesday morning the Indianapolis Colts will be the host team for the overseas game in Berlin, Germany. Because the Lions are not on the Colts' schedule, they will not be traveling to Germany.

Like Indianapolis, the Lions have global marketing rights in Germany and could be a candidate to travel there in the future. In addition to their global popularity, one of the Lions' best players is of German descent in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Germany is an important market for the NFL, with continued growth in fandom and passion for the game,” said NFL Germany General Manager Alexander Steinforth. “After four successful international games in-market across Munich and Frankfurt, we’re thrilled to have the Colts as the designated team for our first-ever regular season game in Berlin in 2025 — a city that holds so much football history and is a true testament to the international expansion and growth of the league.”

Last week, it was announced that the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars would be the hosts for the three games to be played in London this season. The Jets and Browns will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium.

Per an NFL release, “The Colts were granted marketing rights in Germany last April, as part of the league’s Global Markets Program — an initiative that awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities”

In addition to London and Berlin, the NFL will also host a game this season in Madrid, Spain.

