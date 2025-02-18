Brad Holmes Describes Difference Between Average, Great NFL Player
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes he and head coach Dan Campbell have a clear vision of what makes a great player in the National Football League.
Speaking with Local 4 News, Holmes discussed what is next for a team that finished the 2024 regular season with 15 wins but fell short in the playoffs, thoughts on talent evaluation and rebounding following disappointment.
“It’s just the intangibles, the intangible qualities of the players. Talent is easy to identify, it’s easy to find," Holmes said. "This guy’s big and he’s strong. Okay, I get that, all these other hundreds and thousands are big and strong too. But who has the makeup and drive and determination and competitiveness and passion for the game that we’re looking for?"
Part of the reason for Detroit's quick ascension up the standings has been identifying players that specifically fit what the personnel and coaching staff are looking for.
"That’s how we built our locker room. That’s how me and Dan built this thing," said Holmes. "And that’s why it’s grit all over this building, because this game is really hard, it’s really hard to play. It takes a certain person, it takes a special human being."
For Holmes, intangible qualities really differentiate the average player from a player that can be one of the league's top performers.
"It’s not just about how much talent you have, it’s about how much determination, how you’re gonna face adversity," Holmes said. "Are you gonna sink down in a hole? Are you gonna just rise to the occasion? And do you have the mental toughness and mental fortitude to do that? Those intangible qualities, that’s what we look for. In my opinion, that’s the separation between being a great player and being just an average player.”
What's next?
Holmes reiterated in the nearly 50-minute sit down conversation that he and Campbell will go back to the drawing board after failing to advance to the NFC Championship game in 2024.
“Just to become better, just to get better. That was always the case. Every single year, it was like, ‘What’s the next step?’ Well the next step was continuing to improve every single year, and we were doing that. From 3-13-1 to 9-8 to 12 wins to 15. We’ve been doing that," Holmes commented. "This was the first year that we did not advance further from a game standpoint from the previous year, we didn’t make it to the NFC Championship this year."
Part of the reason the Lions are expected again to compete for a division title and another playoff push in 2025 is the success Detroit's general manager and head coach have shared working together.
"Me and Dan will do the necessary work to get better. After that gut-wrenching loss, there’s nothing else to do. You can pout about it for the next month or the next two months, but there’s nothing else to do but get back to work and get better," said Holmes. "So, we will definitely do that. Yeah, there will be some new faces, that’s every year, that’s the nature of the business. But as long as me and Dan are here, we’re big on sticking to our identity and really not compromising that. Whether that’s player acquisition, coaches, we’ll be just fine.”
