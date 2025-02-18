Lions' 2025 Coaching Staff Revealed
The Detroit Lions made several coaching hires official Tuesday. In an offseason with plenty of attrition to head coach Dan Campbell’s staff, many of the vacancies have been filled.
Notably, the Lions had to hire two new coordinators this season after the departure of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, as both took head coaching jobs this offseason. Detroit promoted Kelvin Sheppard to replace Glenn in leading the defense and hired John Morton to helm the offense.
Detroit also hired Tashard Choice, Tyler Roehl, Kacy Rodgers, David Shaw and Bruce Gradkowski to help overcome losses to the staff. Choice will coach the running backs, Roehl will lead the tight ends and Rodgers has taken over the defensive line. Shaw will serve as the passing game coordinator, and Gradkowski will take over as an offensive assistant.
Roehl and Choice join the coaching staff from the collegiate ranks, having been at Iowa State and Texas previously. Rodgers joins the Lions after six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Shaw returns to the sidelines after spending last season as a personnel executive with the Denver Broncos, while Gradkowski was the offensive coordinator for the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.
The Lions had to account for a number of departures on their staff. Passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, tight ends coach Steve Heiden and assistant defensive line coach Cam Davis joined Glenn’s staff with the Jets. Meanwhile, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El and assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett departed to join Johnson with the Bears.
Engstrand was believed to be a top candidate for the Lions' offensive coordinator, but ultimately will be in that role under Glenn with the Jets.
Defensive line coach Terrell Williams also left Detroit this offseason, as he departed to join Mike Vrabel as the New England Patriots’ defensive coordinator.
Detroit also announced four previously unreported hires. Caleb Collins and August Mangin are new defensive assistants, Justin Mesa was added as an offensive quality control coach and Marques Tuiasosopo was added as an offensive assistant.
Lions 2025 Coaching Staff
Head coach — Dan Campbell
Assistant HC/WRs coach — Scottie Montgomery
Offensive coordinator — John Morton
Defensive coordinator — Kelvin Sheppard
Special teams coordinator — Dave Fipp
OL coach/Run game coordinator — Hank Fraley
Passing game coordinator — David Shaw
Defensive passing game coordinator/DBs coach — Deshea Townsend
Quarterbacks coach — Mark Brunell
Offensive assistant — Bruce Gradkowski
Offensive assistant — Marques Tuiasosopo
RBs coach — Tashard Choice
TEs coach — Tyler Roehl
Assistant OL coach — Steve Oliver
Assistant TE coach — Seth Ryan
Offensive quality control — Justin Mesa
DL coach/Run game coordinator — Kacy Rodgers
Linebackers coach — Shaun Dion Hamilton
Senior defensive assistant/OLBs coach — David Corrao
Defensive assistant/Safeties coach — Jim O’Neil
Defensive quality control — Dre Thompson
Defensive assistant coach — Caleb Collins
Defensive assistant coach — August Mangin
Assistant special teams coach — Jett Modkins
Director of sports performance — Mike Clark
Director of sports science — Jill Costanza
Head strength and conditioning — Josh Schuler
Assistant strength and conditioning — Corey Smith
Chief of staff/Head coach administration — Jesse Giambria
