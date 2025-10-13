Grades: Lions Can't Come Up With Big Stop in Loss to Chiefs
The Detroit Lions were unable to go into Arrowhead Stadium and steal another statement win.
In a competitive battle that was closer than the final score indicated, the Lions couldn't get off the field defensively in key situations or find the big play offensively in a 30-17 loss. Dan Campbell's team came up short in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.
Quarterbacks: B
Goff was pretty consistent throughout Sunday's game, though he didn't have the opportunity to lead a big drive at the end. He was superb on the opening drive, and caught a touchdown that was nullfied by an illegal motion penalty when he didn't get set.
He finished with a completion percentage over 75 percent, as two of his six total incompletions came on a desparate final drive. Goff also showed off some mobility on a seven-yard scramble. However, he did miss a big throw on third down near the end of the first half intended for Jahmyr Gibbs.
Running backs: C
The Chiefs' interior defensive line stifled Detroit's ability to run up the middle. The Lions tried making some adjustments, such as shifting to an unbalanced line, but Gibbs was limited to 3.8 yards per carry on 17 attempts.
David Montgomery had moderate success, but notched just four carries in what was an unevenly split allotment of carries for Detroit's backfield. The Lions were forced to improvise, utilizing a series of screens in an effort to regain some momentum in a psuedo run game.
Montgomery had two catches for 37 yards, while Gibbs' lone reception was blown up for no gain.
Wide receivers: C
After a pair of quiet games, Jameson Williams regained his groove with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. On the score, he displayed impressive balance to fight his way to the end zone. It was a welcome development after totaling three catches total over the last two games.
Amon-Ra St. Brown led the team with nine receptions, but had just 45 yards to show for it. He also had an uncharacteristic drop on a fourth-down that turned momentum in favor of the Chiefs. St. Brown did have an excellent pancake block on Goff's nullified touchdown.
Tight ends: B+
Sam LaPorta continued his hot streak, hauling in five passes for 55 yards. Highlighting his night was an impressive leaping touchdown grab.
Neither Brock Wright nor Ross Dwelly were targeted in Sunday's game, though both were utilized plenty as part of some unique jumbo formations in an effort to create run lanes amidst struggles on the ground.
Offensive line: C-
The Lions knew the challenge that Kansas City's defensive line presented, and sought to out physical their counterpart. That meant loading up the line, as Trystan Colon served as an extra lineman and the group would shift Penei Sewell over to the left side in unbalanced packages at times.
These moves resulted in just one sack, but the ground game wasn't effective enough to open up the rest of the offense. In his first start of the season, offensive tackle Dan Skipper allowed a sack late in the game.
Defensive line: C-
The defensive line was able to get some pressure on Patrick Mahomes throughout the night, but the elusiveness of the All-Pro and three-time champion quarterback showed. Aidan Hutchinson recorded a sack for the fifth-straight game, but missed another opportunity that turned into Mahomes extending the play and finding a receiver downfield.
Al-Quadin Muhammad added another sack to his tally in the fourth quarter, but the defensive line as a whole didn't do a good enough job of resetting the line of scrimmage. Isiah Pacheco averaged 4.3 yards per carry, while Mahomes rushed 10 times for 32 yards and a score.
Linebackers: D+
Tasked with containing one of the NFL's best tight ends in Travis Kelce, the Lions' linebacking corps struggled. Kelce was routinely open at the second level of Detroit's defense, and caught six passes for 78 yards.
Jack Campbell recorded a sack, but he and the rest of his linebacker counterparts struggled to get deep enough in their drop zones to taper off Kansas City's intermediate passing game. Alex Anzalone contributed a team-best 12 tackles, while Campbell had eight.
Secondary: D
The injuries in the back half of Detroit's defense resulted in some exposure. Amik Robertson was serviceable, but Rock Ya-Sin struggled and Arthur Maulet had a largely forgettable Lions debut. Mahomes threw three touchdowns, and completed 22-of-30 passes for 257 yards.
Ya-Sin was trucked in the fourth quarter by Kareem Hunt, while Maulet was late in coverage on a third-down conversion.
Safety Kerby Joseph missed some time and appeared to be playing through plenty of pain while dealing with a nagging knee injury. Meanwhile, Brian Branch made headlines with a punch after the final whistle that could cause him to face discipline.
Thomas Harper contributed a big pass breakup on a fourth down after entering the game for an injured Joseph.
Special teams: B
The Lions connected on their only field goal attempt, as Jake Bates hit a chip-shot 28-yarder after the team's opening drive stalled out. Punter Jack Fox pinned two of his three punts inside the 20, though he averaged a net of 39 yards.
In the return game, wide receiver Kalif Raymond fair caught his only punt return attempt. Craig Reynolds returned four of the five kickoffs with an average of 23.6 yards per return, while Jacob Saylors returned his only attempt for 22 yards.
Detroit had excellent coverage on the first kickoff of the second half, pinning Kansas City inside its own 20-yard line.
Coaching: C-
Simply put, the Lions didn't match the desperation that the Chiefs played with. Facing a potential 2-4 start, the Chiefs appeared determined to avoid a loss after falling on the road to Jacksonville last week.
Injuries no doubt played a role in the Lions' effort defensively, however they didn't appear to have a solid plan for containing Mahomes and playmakers around him such as Kelce and Xavier Worthy.
Offensively, the Lions tried and failed to establish the run, then turned to the screen game as a way to attack the perimeter of the Chiefs' defense. That also didn't work, and while the Lions were still able to move the ball in spurts, they couldn't come up with the big plays when they needed them.
The illegal motion that negated Goff's touchdown will certainly be debated, but ultimately his inability to pause and get set necessitated the flag. Whether the play was coached or executed improperly, it ultimately didn't work out in the Lions' favor.
Detroit faces another tough test in Tampa Bay, who comes to town for Monday Night Football in Week 7. It will take a much more complete effort to avoid entering the Week 8 bye with a 4-3 record.