Studs and Duds: St. Brown Falters as Chiefs Run Away With Win
On Sunday Night Football, the Detroit Lions returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since the opening night of the 2023 season. Last time Detroit faced Kansas City, the Lions were the scrappy upstarts looking to see the playoffs for the first time under Dan Campbell. This time, the Lions were established contenders facing the back-to-back-to-back AFC Champions.
However, the Lions wilted under pressure. The defense, decimated by injuries early, could not generate many stops, and the offense was undone by multiple mistakes. The Lions fell 30-17.
Under the bright lights of primetime, who shined and who faltered?
STUD: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson, again, played like one of the best players in the league, regardless of position. Detroit’s former No. 2 overall pick recorded his fourth forced fumble on the season in the first half, sacking Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes recovered it, the EDGE was making him uncomfortable.
Hutchinson also missed a sack in the first half, with Mahomes spinning through the tackle attempt. He also generated some pressure in the second half, disrupting a play action pass and forcing an incompletion. The Chiefs smartly stayed away from his side for long stretches in the game.
DUD: CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ya-Sin was one of the players that would be called upon to step up by Detroit, and that was not the case against the Chiefs.
The free agent pickup struggled in coverage, allowing multiple big plays. He was flagged for pass interference on a third down stop, then gave up another first down to Travis Kelce on the ensuing play, which set up Kansas City’s second touchdown.
In the second half, one of his lowlights was being trucked by Kareem Hunt late as the Lions desperately needed a stop.
While the Temple product was put in a hard spot, the “next man up” and the Lions’ lofty standards still apply. Ya-Sin did not appear to meet that on Sunday night.
STUD: HB Jahmyr Gibbs
With the Lions’ defense being battered and short their starting corners, the offense was expected to burn clock. Gibbs was the driving force behind this, with the Alabama back accounting for 59 rush yards in the first half alone. That led the team as they rushed for a season-high 92 yards in the first half.
With the Lions playing catch-up after the Chiefs pulled out to a two-score advantage, he did not see the ball as much, and finished with 65 yards. This became a story of what could have been for the back.
DUD: Arthur Maulet
Maulet was called upon to make his season debut, and it came against one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league. Unfortunately, it was not memorable for the veteran defensive back.
He was one of the many players thrown at guarding tight end Travis Kelce, and gave up a catch that helped the Chiefs run even more clock out against the Lions.
STUD: TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta was the glue of the offense, contributing multiple first downs, alongside an impressive catch to haul in his second touchdown of the season. Detroit’s former first rounder had five catches, and all came in big moments.
Following his best outing of the year against Cincinnati, LaPorta kept the momentum up. He finished with 55 yards on his five touches, which keeps the tight end on pace to set a career-high.
DUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown has reached a new level with John Morton and Jared Goff this year, but he was kept in check on Sunday. He led the team with nine catches, but only accounted for 45 yards.
The First Team All-Pro also added uncharacteristic mistakes, with a drop on fourth down that completely flipped the momentum of the game. The Lions were in an offensive rhythm, but never recovered from the ensuing deficit after his drop.
St. Brown also added a late fumble to a poor showing, but the ball bounced out of bounds.
DUD: LB Jack Campbell
The linebacker has taken a step up this season, but on Sunday, it was a step back. Whether it was by scheme or the linebacker being exposed, most plays had the Iowa product just shy of making a play.
He was seemingly always one of the closest guys in coverage, being just shy of breaking up a pass or being in the passing lane to dissuafe a throw. Against Patrick Mahomes, all those “almost’s” snowballed into a 13-point defeat where the defense could not generate many stops.
DUD: DB Brian Branch
Branch was in a similar situation as Campbell. After a stunning NFL debut against the Chiefs as a rookie, the defensive back did not shine tonight. While hampered by an ankle injury, he was not flying around the field and making an impact on the field.
Branch was quiet on a night that needed loud plays and playmakers. Unfortunately, his biggest impact was starting a post-game ruckus by grabbing JuJu Smith-Schuster’s facemask after the clock ran out.