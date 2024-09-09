Grades: Lions Convert in Clutch After Sloppy Second Half
The Detroit Lions' highly anticipated regular season opener seemed destined to end on a sour note.
Yet, the grit that has been trademarked by coach Dan Campbell in his tenure once again shined as the Lions rose from the depths to ultimately rally for a win. Detroit scored the game's final nine points to turn a 20-17 deficit into a 26-20 overtime win.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.
Quarterback: C+
Jared Goff had moments throughout Sunday's game, but he had multiple mistakes that almost dearly cost the Lions late. He threw an interception in the red zone that led to the Rams' go-ahead score, then nearly threw another one on the ensuing drive.
He also almost had another on the game-tying drive, but Amon-Ra St. Brown got just enough of the ball to tip it away from the defender. Other than that specific play, though, Goff was solid on the final drive of regulation.
The offense sputtered throughout the second half as Goff struggled to get into a rhythm. He did have a touchdown strike to Jameson Williams, though, as he dialed up the deep ball on a third down after Williams beat Tre'Davious White on a double move.
Goff finished the evening 18-for-28 for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It was an up-and-down performance, but to his credit he delievered on the final regulation series to ultimately set up the win.
Running back: A-
The Lions' run game struggled early, but certainly picked up steam late and carried the team to victory. David Montgomery was the headliner, rushing 17 times for 91 yards in the win.
He carried the ball five times for 45 yards in overtime, including the game-winning 1-yard score. He also had a 21-yard dash with his first run to help break the game open. Dan Campbell praised his strength after the game, and it was on full display late in Sunday's game.
While Jahmyr Gibbs didn't provide many flashy plays, he offered a glimpse of what his role will be. In addition to 11 carries, he was also targeted six times in the passing game and had four receptions for 40 yards.
Gibbs had a chance for the game-winner in regulation, but he slipped on the turf during his route and the ball fell incomplete.
While the performance in the run game left more to be desired in some aspects, the punishing way that the team ended the game in overtime reminded many why the team was built on physicality.
Wide receiver: B
With the Los Angeles Rams selling out against stopping Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams had the best game of his young career Sunday. It was an exciting effort for the Alabama product, who did a little bit of everything.
Williams caught a crossing route for a big gain, took an end-around, then in the third quarter caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Goff. He hit Tre'Davious White with a double move, and the corner was so fooled his only option was to try to wrap up the receiver and take a penalty.
As for St. Brown, the Rams did a good job bracketing him and limited him to just three catches for 13 yards. However, that didn't stop him from contributing as a run-blocker. St. Brown and Williams were the only two wide receivers targeted Sunday, though Kalif Raymond did get an end-around to start overtime.
Tight end: B
Sam LaPorta had a quiet night as well as the Rams were clearly dedicated to taking away the middle of the field. However, when the game got late he still showed up as one of Goff's most reliable targets.
Ultimately, LaPorta finished with five catches for 45 yards. He was open in the end zone on Detroit's first scoring drive, but Goff fired a little too high and he was unable to snare it. The Iowa product also had several key blocks in the run game, including one on a Montgomery fourth down conversion.
Offensive line: B+
The Lions' offensive line were believed to have the upper hand in this matchup after the retirement of Aaron Donald. However, the young Florida State defensive line proved to be much more capable than initially believed.
The Rams got home on Goff on the first series, when Byron Young got to Jared Goff on a stunt by beating Kevin Zeitler. Jared Verse also got to Goff before halftime when he got by Taylor Decker. They also did a solid job of limiting the Lions' run game early.
However, the Lions owned the trenches late. Overtime was dominated by the Lions' run game, which was simply tough to stop on the eight-play scoring drive. There were multiple pre-snap penalties that kept this grade from an A, but the Lions wound up getting 131 combined rushing yards from their two top options.
Defensive line: B+
With the Rams dealing with multiple injuries up front, the Lions made life very difficult for Matthew Stafford. Aidan Hutchinson had a massive game, notching several pressures and his first sack of the season, along with narrowly missing another one. The Michigan product hit the former Lion four times.
Hutchinson was eventually working against practice squad call-up AJ Acuri after an injury to Joe Noteboom. On the other side, Marcus Davenport proved to be a solid pairing with the third-year rusher.
Davenport and Levi Onwuzurike teamed up for a sack in the first quarter. Detroit was getting pressure on Stafford throughout the game, but the Rams' series of quick throws made it difficult for them to get to him.
Linebackers: A-
Alex Anzalone set the tone for the game with his physicality, as he notched two tackles for loss within the first three plays. It was a strong night for him, as he finished with 13 total tackles including three for loss.
Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes certainly helped the effort, with seven and four tackles, respectively. Malcolm Rodriguez also saw plenty of snaps and had three stops while playing in certain packages.
Secondary: C+
The Lions' brand-new secondary made its debut together Sunday night, as Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold got the start as expected. Arnold finished his NFL debut with eight tackles, but logged two pass interference penalties in the end zone for using his hands too much.
Arnold was viewed as a handsy player in college and pledged to correct his mistakes. Davis, meanwhile, dropped what could've been a game-changing interception late in the fourth quarter.
Brian Branch also had multiple missed opportunities, including being a step slate on jumping an out route and dropping another potential pick. However, the Lions were able to intercept Stafford once when Kerby Joseph snared an interception in the end zone.
Cooper Kupp had an exceptional performance with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. However, much of his early production was in the short game as the Lions' man coverage was beaten on short routes. This is another area that will need to be improved from an otherwise solid showing.
Special teams: A
It was a perfect debut for Jake Bates, who knocked through both of his field goal attempts including the game-tying one from 32 yards out. It was an encouraging sign for the kicker who certainly had his ups and downs in training camp.
Bates also landed a nice squib kick inside the 20 on the kickoff, which was the only kick the Lions would have to cover.
Jack Fox proved to be a weapon in Sunday's game, netting an average of 47.5 yards. His four punts totaled an average of 57.5 yards, but two landed in the end zone. One had the perfect amount of backspin, but Ennis Rakestraw couldn't corral it when sliding to touch it down.
Coaching: B
It was not the most perfect effort for the Lions in Week 1, but there was plenty to like. The offense flashed a little creativity, with the Williams double move coming at a good time and multiple end-arounds also keeping the defense off balance.
There's a feeling that the Lions have much more to show on offense, still. Finding a reliable third receiver will likely help the output tremendously, especially with opponents so dedicated to stopping St. Brown.
Defensively, the pass-rush certainly looks improved, though it was working against a patchwork Rams offensive line. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's man coverage certainly had its struggles, but the personnel is upgraded and can come up with plays at opportune times.
As for Campbell, the Lions ultimately made the right call to punt on fourth-and-5 with 4:10 remaining in the game. The defense was able to come through with a stop and the offense answered with the game-tying kick.
Ultimately, it was a less-than-perfect effort. In years past, an effort sinks the Lions. However, this is one of the best rosters in football and the team consistently made plays when needed to start the year 1-0.