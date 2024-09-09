Lions' Studs and Duds: Williams Has Career Night, Montgomery Owns OT
The Detroit Lions, at one point, looked down and out.
However, when given the opportunity, they once again rose in the valiant fashion that has become customary in Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach. Offensive struggles were the story of the second half, until the Lions owned the final minutes of regulation and overtime.
Trailing, 20-17, with just over 2:00 left, the Lions drove down the field for the game-tying field goal. After winning the overtime coin toss, Detroit's offense marched down the field for the game-winning score.
Here are the studs and duds from the Lions' 26-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
STUD: RB David Montgomery
The Lions struggled to move the ball at points throughout Sunday's game, but it was a clinic once the clock turned to overtime. Detroit ran the ball seven times on its eight-play, 70-yard drive, with Montgomery getting five carries.
The veteran proved exactly why he is so valuable to Detroit's offensive attack, using his bruising style to roll over a young Rams defensive line. He set the tone for the game-winning drive, with a 21-yard run on his first carry. He then ran for nine yards on the next play.
Montgomery finished the drive with three straight carries. The second was an 8-yard gain, in which the offensive line created a pile and pushed him forward. His final carry was a 1-yard plunge for the game-winning score.
Ultimately, the veteran finished with 91 rushing yards on 17 carries. His counterpart in the backfield, Jahmyr Gibbs, also played a big role on the final two series, and finished with 15 total touches for 74 yards.
DUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
The Lions' top wide receiver was involved early, getting two catches through the first two series of the game. However, he would have just one catch throughout the remainder of the game, to finish with three catches for 13 yards.
It was an underwhelming start to the season for the USC product, who signed a four-year contract extension this offseason. The Rams' secondary, missing a key piece in Darious Williams, was able to keep the middle of the field locked down for much of the evening.
St. Brown was the intended target on Jared Goff's interception, as it was a tight-window throw that appeared to be forced over the middle. The wideout did have a key play on the game-tying drive, as he deflected what may have been an interception to keep the ball in the offense's hands.
STUD: WR Jameson Williams
Sunday night served to be the long-awaited breakout game for Williams, who made good on the hype that he had generated for himself with a strong training camp. It was a career night, as he hauled in five passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, along with a 13-yard end-around.
Williams set career-bests in a number of categories. He looked explosive, particularly when he stifled Tre'Davious White on a double move on his 52-yard touchdown catch. On the move, White tried to wrap up Williams in an effort to stop him from completing his route.
After an offseason free of distractions, Williams delivered in a big way for the Lions' offense. His game-breaking speed was on full display, and his ability to stretch the field saved the passing game on a night when its top options were limited.
DUD: QB Jared Goff
The Lions' veteran passer struggled with accuracy at points Sunday, particularly in the second half. Before the final two series, Goff made a series of mistakes that nearly cost the Lions late.
He threw an interception in the red zone that led to the Rams' go-ahead drive, then almost threw another that was dropped by Cobie Durant up the sideline.
Detroit went scoreless on four of its first five series in the second half, with the touchdown pass to Williams being the only exception. Three of those drives were three-and-outs. His top two security blankets, St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, were largely limited up until LaPorta came alive on the final drive.
STUD: LB Alex Anzalone
Anzalone set the tone from a physicality perspective with two tackles for loss within the game's first three plays. He wound up making a game-high 13 tackles, with three tackles for loss. Of his stops, 10 were of the solo variety.
The Florida product blew up a short pass to Kyren Williams on the first play, sending the fans into a frenzy. Two plays later, on the first third down, Anzalone again made a big hit, this time on Cooper Kupp.
The third tackle for loss came on another short pass to Williams, which he stuffed for a three-yard loss.
DUD: DT Alim McNeill
The veteran defensive tackle struggled in his 2024 debut. On a night where the Lions were facing a depleted Rams offensive line, Detroit struggled to get home and make an impact up front.
McNeill finished with just one tackle. The Rams had a strong gameplan up front for the Lions' rush unit. Matthew Stafford often got the ball out to his first read before the likes of Aidan Hutchinson and company could get to him.
Detroit was able to sack Stafford just one time, a combined effort by Levi Onwuzurike and Marcus Davenport that resulted in an eight-yard loss.
STUD: S Brian Branch
Branch had his ups and downs in Sunday's game, but once again proved that he can be a dynamic playmaker in Aaron Glenn's defense. The Alabama product finished with seven total tackles, including five solos, and had three passes defensed.
The second-year defender nearly had multiple interceptions. He was a step late in jumping an out route near the sideline, and later had a drop on an overthrow over the middle of the field.
Branch struggled at points with tackling angles, and was part of the ugly effort that led to a big run-after-catch for Tyler Johnson. However, it was not hard to see the appeal for the Lions in moving him to safety full time.
STUD: S Kerby Joseph
Joseph had a massive play in changing the momentum of the game late in the first half. With the Lions leading, 10-3, the Rams were driving down the field in the second quarter in an effort to tie the game.
However, the Illinois product had other ideas. He intercepted a pass intended for Cooper Kupp in the end zone, halting the Rams' drive and preserving Detroit's lead going into the break.