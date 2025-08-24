Grades: Lions End Preseason With Whimper
The Detroit Lions' preseason slate has come to an end, and the next phase begins with roster cuts.
Dan Campbell had one last opportunity to evaluate and learn about what he has in this year's team before the regular season. Additionally, plenty of clarity was provided about some roster battles.
With the preseason officially over, the Lions will now turn their focus solely onto the Green Bay Packers and their regular season opener at Lambeau Field.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Saturday's game.
Quarterbacks: C-
Kyle Allen's two drive stint boosts the quarterbacks' grade for this game, as he finished a perfect 5-for-5 and led a touchdown drive that culminated in a strike to Isaac TeSlaa. However, his afternoon ended after that as he was lifted for Hendon Hooker.
It was another slow game for Hooker, who finished 6-for-11 for 70 yards and an interception. He did not lead a scoring drive, and finished with just one in four games. His interception was his fifth of the preseason, and his chances of being the backup have soured. His future with the team rests with the front office as final cuts approach.
Running backs: D
The Lions couldn't get much going behind a heavily reserve offensive line on the ground. Jacob Saylors led the group with 32 yards on nine carries, but without the team moving the ball the offense was ultimately limited in the amount of touches for running backs. He also had three catches for 27 yards.
Craig Reynolds managed just 12 yards on five carries. Meanwhile, Deon Jackson garnered just three rushing yards on two carries but did have an 18-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
Wide receivers: C-
Isaac TeSlaa continues to show the potential that the Lions coveted when they traded up to get him. He had two catches for 41 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown catch that was punctuated with his worm dance in the end zone.
Elsewhere, the Lions struggled to get going through the air. Ronnie Bell managed two grabs for 25 yards, including an 18-yard fourth quarter catch. Of note, neither Dominic Lovett or Jackson Meeks had a grab in what was their final game opportunity to stake a claim at a roster spot before cuts.
Tight ends: C
It was a quiet day for the Lions' tight ends. Nobody at the position got a target, but Zach Horton managed to have a pair of nice lead blocks playing the fullback position early in the game.
However, Horton also committed a critical penalty with the Lions attempting to convert a fourth-and-1. Horton moved early, moving the Lions' offense back five yards and resulting in a punt.
Offensive line: D+
It wasn't the cleanest day for the Lions' offensive line. Kyle Allen was sacked on the first drive, and Hooker was sacked twice during the game. Granted, the Lions are operating with a reserve offensive line, but the group was dominated in the trenches for most of the afternoon.
One of Hooker's sacks was late in the game where he stepped up into it, but the pocket quickly collapsed on the snap. Detroit struggled all day to control the line of scrimmage.
Defensive line: D-
Defensively, the Lions struggled to get a consistent pass rush. Nate Lynn was a bright spot for the group, and Al-Quadin Muhammad managed the only sack of the afternoon. Simply put, the Lions' defensive line struggled to put any heat on Graham Mertz or Kedon Slovis.
Houston was able to control the line of scrimmage, as they averaged just under four yards per carry on the ground. With little in the way of pass-rush, the Texans were also able to operate the passing game cleanly.
Linebackers: C
Trevor Nowaske had a solid day for Detroit's defense, notching nine combined tackles including three solos. Grant Stuard and Anthony Pittman each had five combined tackles as well. Pittman had two tackles for loss.
DaRon Gilbert contributed three tackles, while veteran Zach Cunningham added two in the preseason finale. The Lions have several talented depth options at the position, and as a result there will be some decisions to be made for the Lions' front office.
Secondary: C-
Loren Strickland was a clear standout for the Lions' secondary. He had a game-high eight tackles, and had some statement big hits in the second half as he battles for one of the final roster spots.
Still, the secondary as a whole struggled for the most part. Tyson Russell picked off a pass, but other than that the secondary did not register a single pass defensed. The defense allowed 256 yards, and just two incompletions were thrown by Mertz in his half of work.
Special teams: B
After some struggles with penalties and execution throughout the preseason, the Lions turned in their best special teams performance of the preseason in the finale. The tone was set when Grant Stuard returned the opening kickoff 44 yards.
The Lions also got quality returns from Jacob Saylors, Tom Kennedy and Dominic Lovett. Houston also missed an extra point, as Ka'imi Fairbairn whiffed on the attempt after a low snaps.
Coaching: B
Though the Lions were sluggish and slow on both sides of the ball, the coaching staff had to have learned plenty about the fringe players on their roster.
It was largely a struggle, but the decision to pull Allen early for Hooker allowed the team one final in-game look at the 2023 third-round pick, which was the right decision. Detroit has what it needs to now make decisions, and as a result the next few days leading up to cuts will be intriguing.