Grades: Lions Own Lambeau Field
The Detroit Lions had to withstand the elements in their first outdoor game of the season.
In the end, they thoroughly outplayed the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field to improve to 7-1 on the season. It was their sixth-straight win, and their third in a row at Lambeau Field.
Here are grades for each position group based on their performance in Sunday's win.
Quarterback: A
Jared Goff nearly had another perfect first half, as he completed his first 11 passes before a third-down incompletion on his final pass attempt of the half. He didn't have any flashy completions, as the elements limted what they could do through the air, but he was once again ultra effective.
The veteran passer finished 18-of-22 for 145 yards and a touchdown, which was a well-placed ball on the outside to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit's offense relied on its run game and made Goff's life easier as a result, but he was once again dialed in when he needed to make throws.
Running backs: A-
David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs continued their high-level efforts as a tandem, surpassing 130 total yards combined. Montgomery set the tone early in the game with eight runs for 39 yards on the first drive alone, while Gibbs provided a punch with a third quarter rushing touchdown.
Gibbs made his own bit of history on Sunday, as he became the first player in NFL history to average five yards or more per carry on a minimum of 10 carries in seven-consecutive games. His touchdown run came on a fourth-and-1 on Detroit's first second half drive, which was all the Lions needed to put Green Bay away.
Meanwhile, Montgomery played a big role on the final drive of the game with a 12-yard run and a 14-yard catch to ice the game and set Detroit up into victory formation.
Wide receivers: A
Though the offense didn’t throw the ball downfield a ton, there was still plenty to like about the effort from the receivers. Once again, their preimeter blocking was on point, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a touchdown in his sixth-straight game.
St. Brown, who arrived to the game wearing a ‘Green Bay sucks’ hoodie, caught the score on a fourth-and-goal thanks to a well-placed throw by Jared Goff. He finished with seven catches for 56 yards.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta had a big catch to set up the Lions’ first touchdown, and finished with two catches for 28 yards. Additionally, he had a big block to help Gibbs find the end zone on a fourth down.
Shane Zylstra seems to have assumed the third tight end/fullback role, as Parker Hesse was released. Sunday marked Zylstra’s third practice squad elevation, so he will need to be signed to the active roster to be utilized again. However, he looked solid as a blocker on Sunday.
Offensive line: A-
The Lions' offensive line only allowed two quarterback hits and helped pave plenty of run lanes for Montgomery and Gibbs. The one sack came when Taylor Decker was bullrushed by Rashan Gary on one side, and Penei Sewell lost his footing on the other.
Sewell had a big down block on Gibbs' touchdown. As a whole the group did not incur any penalities in Sunday's game.
Defensive line: B
The line once again looked like it needs more from a production standpoint. Quarterback Jordan Love was not sacked on 39 total drop backs, and the Lions' defensive line had just two total quarterback hits.
Only one of those quarterback hits came from a defensive linemen, Alim McNeill. The Packers were also able to run for 138 yards on the ground and a big part of that was struggles by Al-Quadin Muhammad and James Houston when it comes to setting edges.
Linebackers: B
With the Packers becoming the third straight team to run for over 130 yards on the Lions' defense, it's fair to say the group is having some problems. That said, Jack Campbell had one of his best career performances to date with 10 total tackles.
Campbell and Trevor Nowaske played big roles in stopping the Packers on fourth-and-1 deep in the red zone, forcing essentially a game-clinching turnover on downs. With Malcolm Rodriguez already out and Jalen Reeves-Maybin dealing with a shoulder injury, the group got even thinnner at points in Sunday's game.
Secondary: B+
Detroit's secondary got plenty of help from the Packers wide receivers, as Green Bay dropped six passes. Among them were a mistimed leap from Christian Watson that could've been a touchdown, and a drop by Dontayvion Wicks in the end zone.
Kerby Joseph had the big play, however, picking off Love and returning it 27 yards for a touchdown late in the first half. This game after Joseph's running mate, Brian Branch, was ejected from the game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bo Melton.
Terrion Arnold had another solid performance, while Carlton Davis had a good day as a run defender along with two passes defensed. Ennis Rakestraw conceded a fourth-down conversion when matched up 1-on-1 with Jayden Reed in the slot.
Special teams: B
The Lions once again won on special teams as well, as they limited the Packers' return game. In particular, punter Jack Fox induced several fair catches by Jayden Reed that appeared to be questionable decisions.
Jake Bates made his only field goal attempt, a 27-yard boot late in the first half. Arnold got called for holding on a punt return, but the units were otherwise clean.
Coaching: A
The Lions appeared to be the more prepared team for the elements that they were dealing with on Sunday. With rain falling and wind swirling, Detroit did not have a turnover and better controlled the ball.
While the Packers were plagued by bad snaps, drops and a costly turnover, the Lions had none of those issues. That is a credit to the coaching staff for preparing them for exactly what they walked into on Sunday.
The offense was methodical early but did hit some lulls in the second half. However, the defense picked them up each and every time. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn didn't allow the Packers to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter.
Another big showdown with Houston looms next week on Sunday night, but the Lions once again silenced some doubters on their way to looking like the best team in football.