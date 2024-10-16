Grading Lions' Blockbuster Trade Proposals
The Detroit Lions are now tasked with overcoming one of the biggest losses in sports. With Aidan Hutchinson down for the foreseeable future, the Lions will be without one of the game's best defenders.
Hutchinson had produced 7.5 sacks through the team's first five games before going down, and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. As a result of the team's high expectations and lofty goals, they could certainly fill the void by trading for an exceptional talent.
Here are my grades for four trade proposals I've seen over the last week, especially as rumors heat up in the Lions' efforts to replace their star defender.
Proposal 1
Lions get: Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
Bengals get: Lions' 2025 second-round pick
With Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett, two popular choices among fans, likely off the board, Hendrickson may be one of the better players available in this instance. He had previously requested a trade during the offseason, and has five sacks through six games this season.
Carrying a cap hit just over $20 million this season and at $18.7 million, he's a player that is affordable and fits within the Lions' budget. He's made three straight Pro Bowl seasons and has double digit sacks in two of his last three years.
With the Bengals struggling out of the gate at 2-4 and him already seeming to be less than thrilled with the situation, this could be a logical fit. If all the Lions have to surrender is one second-round pick, I think that's a trade worth making.
Grade: A
Proposal 2
Lions get: Jacksonville Jaguars DE/OLB Josh Hines-Allen
Jaguars get: Lions' 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick
This is another trade that is extremely interesting on the surface. Hines-Allen is a big-time defensive playmaker who is in the Pro Bowl conversation every season and coming off a year where he had 17.5 sacks.
In 2024, Hines-Allen is off to a cooler start with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in six games. The Jaguars are struggling as a team and could be looking to reset after giving the edge rusher a five-year, $150 million contract this offseason.
Hines-Allen would be a solid fit as more of the pass-rushing linebacker that the Lions could utilize out of their SAM spot. Yet, I feel as though the Lions wouldn't be super inclined to bring in a pass-rusher who they'd be on the hook for paying $30 million a year over the next five, particularly after inking Alim McNeill to a four-year contract extension on Tuesday.
Grade: B+
Lions get: Cleveland Browns DE Za'Darius Smith
Browns get: Lions' 2025 fifth-round pick
If the Lions elect not to go big on bringing in a standout, All-Pro caliber rusher, then Smith would be a fine consolation prize. While it may not be the bold, all-in move, it would get the Lions a productive player at a cheaper price.
Smith's play has been on somewhat of a decline in recent years, particularly with 5.5 sacks a year ago. He did have 10 the year prior, and is up to three through six games this season.
Smith is in the first year of a two-year, $23 million deal with the Browns. He'd make a small dent in the payroll over the next season and has experience in the NFC North. The fifth-round pick would be a solid asking price, and this is a trade the Lions could benefit from.
Grade: B
Lions get: Jacksonville Jaguars DE Travon Walker
Jaguars get: Lions' 2025 fourth-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick
This trade was suggested last week, with Walker being floated as a potential replacement for Marcus Davenport. Walker probably fits better in that role, as he has been inconsistent as a pass rusher since Jacksonville selected him over Hutchinson first overall in 2022.
Walker has 18.5 sacks up to this point in his career. Jacksonville will have to choose whether to exercise his fifth-year option following the season. This is intriguing for the Lions, as it would give them a player still developing on a rookie contract for this year and at least next.
While the potential between the two parties is certainly interesting, I'm not sure that Walker is exactly what the team needs right now. He doesn't have near the pass-rush juice as Hutchinson, and surrendering multiple picks for this player is another scenario I'm not certain the Lions are thrilled with.
Grade: C+