Lions Are 2.5-Point Underdogs Against Vikings

Detroit Lions open as betting underdogs against Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) tackles Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson (18)
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) tackles Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson (18) / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK
After a convincing road victory against the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions head out on the road for the second consecutive week to face off against the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota has been the talk of the NFL world, as their undefeated start to the season has surprised some.

In Week 7, the Lions find themselves 2.5-point underdogs in their first matchup this season against a rival in the NFC North.

Dan Campbell spoke about the resurgence of Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold this season during his weekly radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket.

"I think he's, to me, much more patient. You can tell he's taking what's there. While he was doing that, then he's begun to gain confidence and now he's taking these shots downfield. Now, he is looking down the field, he's fitting it into the tight windows. He's allowing his receivers to make plays," said Campbell. "And oh by the way, if it's not there, 'I'll check it down to Aaron Jones and let him go do something with it.' Now, the run game helps, they're running the heck out of the ball. That's allowing him to do a little bit of the play pass."

One of the primary goals for Detroit's secondary will be to limit the impact of star wideout Justin Jefferson.

"Look, the other thing is, when you've got Jefferson over there, you're not just gonna let Jefferson run free. Everybody's trying to double him, which you can still throw it in there to him, he'll take it over three guys," Campbell commented. "But if not, and you'd like to take a one-on-one, then usually it's a pretty clean look to throw to your receiver, tight end or back who's got a one-on-one, and he's making the throws, he's accurate that way. Look, Darnold's a good athlete, he's a good passer, he's playing at a high level. Last time we played him was Carolina, he played pretty good against us."

