Detroit Lions Agree to Four-Year Extension With Alim McNeill
The Detroit Lions organization has made a clear effort to retain players that have been drafted and contributed at a high level out on the football field.
According to reports, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and the Lions have agreed on a new four-year contract extension.
McNeill, 24, reportedly secured a $97 million extension with $55 million guaranteed.
Against the Cowboys, the talented defensive tackle had a rebound performance, as the defensive line was able to pressure quarterback Dak Prescott consistently.
Head coach Dan Campbell explained during his weekly radio appearance the team will be counting on McNeill to aid in replacing Aidan Hutchinson, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a significant leg injury.
“Listen, Mac showed up and Mac wasn’t pleased with the way he played against Seattle, and so he was a man on a mission before the bye, coming out, and he was locked in this week. His mind was right, and he was going to be a factor in this game and that’s what we expect every week out of Mac, is just that," said Campbell. "So yeah, how much? A lot. And he’s one of those guys we’re going to lean on. He doesn’t have to be Superman, but we’ve got to get that out of him every week, and he’s got that ability. Played a heck of a game yesterday.”
McNeill expressed earlier this season his focus was on playing this season and not on his extension.
In his career, McNeill has notched 10.5 sacks. He had two last week against Dallas. The N.C. State product has recorded 120 career tackles, including18 for loss.
General manager Brad Holmes had indicated McNeill was next on the list to secure an extension.