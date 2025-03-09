Grading Extension of Marcus Davenport: Did Lions Take Big Risk?
Veteran EDGE Marcus Davenport is back in the fold with the Detroit Lions. Detroit re-signed Davenport Saturday to a one-year contract reportedly worth up to $4.75 million.
An offseason ago, Brad Holmes & Co. brought in Davenport to add some juice to the team's pass-rushing unit. The 2018 first-round pick, however, battled multiple injuries (groin and torn triceps), and proceeded to suit up for just two games in 2024.
He recorded half a sack, two total tackles and four quarterback hits during the injury-plagued campaign. Subsequently, he failed to make much of an impact in his debut season with the Lions.
Since entering the league with the Saints, he has been unable to stay healthy for a full season's worth of games. And each of the last two seasons, the 28-year-old has appeared in no more than four contests. The greatest ability is availability, and Davenport has possessed very little of that the past two years of his professional football career.
Albeit in a limited sample size, Davenport also hasn't earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade north of 55.4 or a pass-rush mark greater than 64.4 each of the past two seasons. Prior to that, he recorded two of his best campaigns as a pass-rusher, with PFF pass-rush grades of 82.0 and 75.0 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
So, the Lions are hoping that Davenport stays healthy and returns to form in 2025. And if he does, their one-year pact with the pass-rusher would prove to be extremely worthwhile.
Yet, there is no disputing the fact that Davenport has been anything but reliable since the start of the 2023 campaign (with Minnesota). And at this present juncture, he can't be counted on for much production this upcoming season.
It's why I can't give Detroit's re-signing of Davenport any higher than a “C” grade.