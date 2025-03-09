Is Tre Harris Lions WR of Future?
The Detroit Lions have just three receivers who ended the year on the active roster currently under contract. As a result, general manager Brad Holmes could be searching this year's draft class for a young wideout to add to the mix.
Detroit has other needs that may be more pressing, so the wide receiver position could be an area the team targets on the second day of the draft. One potential option that could fit Detroit's style is Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris.
Beginning his career at Louisiana Tech, Harris transferred to play for the Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin in 2023 after a 935-yard season for the Bulldogs. His two campaigns playing for Ole Miss were fruitful, as he totaled 2,015 yards and 15 touchdowns in that span.
For the Lions, a big decision looms in whether or not to re-sign veteran Tim Patrick. Signed to the practice squad at the conclusion of training camp, Patrick worked his way onto the active roster quickly and wound up playing a pivotal role as the team's third option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.
Patrick will be 32 in 2025, so there are questions about how his production will hold up with age. Even if the Lions elect to bring him back, investing in young depth would be wise with St. Brown already on a hefty new contract and Williams potentially on the brink of one.
Harris fits the Lions' mold with his size, as he measured 6-foot-2 and ran a 4.54 40-yard dash. His play style also suggests he'd fit nicely in Detroit, as Pro Football Focus gave him a 76.1 grade for his performance as a run blocker.
He could be a X receiver at the professional level, as he plays physical. According to PFF, he caught eight of 13 contested catch attempts last season for the Rebels.
Harris did struggle with injuries over the last two seasons. In 2024, Harris was limited to eight games by a groin injury. He tried to return late in the year but left the Week 13 game against Florida after re-aggravating it. Still, he managed to tally 60 catches for 1,030 yards in eight games.
Currently, Harris is considered to be a second-round pick when the draft begins in April. Time will tell if he falls to the Lions' 60th overall selection, as the overall evaluation of him will be more complete following Ole Miss' Pro Day.
The Lions have targeted the SEC plenty during Brad Holmes' tenure as general manager, and Harris could be the next option in the pipeline.