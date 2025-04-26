Grading Lions' Selection of EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
At last, the Detroit Lions used a 2025 draft pick to select an EDGE defender.
It was a major position of need for Detroit headed into the three-day draft. Yet, the organization bypassed deploying a pick to address the need until pick No. 196 rolled around Saturday. With the selection, the Lions took Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein, the first ever player of Egyptian descent drafted by an NFL franchise.
Hassanein grew up in Egypt after being born in the United States, and didn’t start playing organized football until 2019.
Checking in at 6-foot-2, 267 pounds, the Boise State product plays with a high motor and a ton of passion. Those two traits should definitely be appealing to the Lions organization and its fanbase.
Yet, he is very much an unfinished product who needs to fine-tune his ability to wrap up and continue to develop his pass-rushing skills.
In his final season with the Broncos, he played an integral role in the school’s run to the College Football Playoff, compiling 48 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Plus, he finished third in the FBS in QB hits (17) and fifth in total pressures generated (62).
All of this led to Hassanein earning an 81.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.3 PFF run-defense mark and a 76.9 pass-rush grade.
Although raw, Hassanein should fit right into the Lions’ rotation of EDGE defenders, which includes oft-injured Marcus Davenport and Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
As The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler writes, “Overall, Hassanein has the traits and production to be a solid contributor at the next level as a hybrid front defender. His first step, play strength, relentless motor, and read-and-react ability against the run showcase a floor as a rotational defender early in his career.”
At No. 196 overall, I believe that Hassanein provides Detroit with an immense amount of value. It’s why I give Brad Holmes’ selection of the ex-Boise State defender an “A” grade.