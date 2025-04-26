Lions Select EDGE Ahmed Hassanein in Sixth Round
The Detroit Lions have been quite active throughout the duration of the 2025 NFL Draft, having pulled off three trades.
Finally, the team addressed the defensive end position. In the sixth round, Detroit targeted Boise State edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.
Last season at Boise State, Hassanein recorded 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in helping the Broncos reach the College Football Playoff.
According to NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Overall, Hassanein is a try-hard edge rusher with plenty of redeeming qualities that will endear him to coaches. He lacks high-level athletic traits, though, and will be low on an NFL depth chart until he improves his predictability as a pass rusher. Given his meager football experience, NFL teams are intrigued by his untapped upside."
In the first-round, the Lions selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. An anchor for the Buckeyes’ national championship team, he projects as an immediate rotational contributor on the defensive line against the run with pass-rush developmental upside.
Holmes was active in trading up on the second day of the draft. He first traded up three spots with the Denver Broncos to acquire Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. After Kevin Zeitler’s departure, Ratledge appears to be a potential competitor for a starting spot right away.
In the third round, Holmes traded up 32 spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. A Hudsonville native who wore a custom Lions jersey to his top-30 visit with the team, TeSlaa is a big and fast wideout with the potential to contribute either in the slot or out wide on the perimeter.
Detroit's first Day 3 selection came in the fifth round, as Holmes swapped two picks to move up 11 spots and select LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier with the 171st pick of the draft.
Barring any trade, Detroit next selects in the seventh round (No. 230).
Lions 2025 Draft Selections
Round 1, pick 28: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Round 2, pick 57: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
Round 3, pick 70: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Round 5, pick 171: Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
Round 6, pick 196: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Remaining Picks
Round 7, pick 230
Round 7, pick 244