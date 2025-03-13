Grading Lions' Signing of Grant Stuard
The Detroit Lions added depth to their linebacking and special teams units Wednesday by acquiring Grant Stuard. Stuard – the very last pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (Mr. Irrelevant) – and the Lions reportedly came to terms on a one-year contract.
Stuard, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick, comes to Detroit after spending the past three seasons in Indianapolis. Through his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old has primarily made his mark as a special teams contributor. In fact, he's recorded 1,266 career snaps on special teams, 342 of which came this past season.
In addition, Stuard received a career-high number of snaps at linebacker in 2024. He logged 229 reps, which accounted for 20 percent of the Colts’ defensive snaps. And he made the most of his time at the position. He proceeded to amass 40 total tackles, including two for loss. This included a staggering 19-tackle effort in a Week 7 victory against the Dolphins.
“He’s a guy that comes in every day and works his tail off,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said of Stuard after the game. “And he got his opportunity and made the most of it.”
For his efforts last season, Stuard earned a Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 70.1 and a PFF overall mark of 69.4.
He joins a Lions linebackers room spearheaded by Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell and also featuring Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez. Stuard will provide Detroit with some much-needed insurance at the position, as Rodriguez is still in the midst of recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last Thanksgiving.
He also should prove to be a valuable asset on special teams for the Lions. He has experience on both the kick return and coverage units and the punt return and coverage teams. And with Detroit having released special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Stuard could help fill the void.
Now entering his fifth NFL campaign, Stuard won't be confused for a high-impact player anytime soon. However, he is a solid depth piece, with the ability to contribute both at linebacker and on special teams. With that said, he should be able to maintain a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster for the entirety of the 2025 season.
At this present juncture, I'll give Detroit a “B” for its signing of Stuard.