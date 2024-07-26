Graham Glasgow: 'I'm a Beer Pong Savant'
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow caught the attention of supporters online when a video surfaced of the veteran chugging beer at a Barstool Sports competition.
"I'm a beer pong savant," the 32-year-old said, after discussing his feelings regarding his place in the competition.
After returning to the Lions following a stint with the Broncos, the former Michigan Wolverines lineman demonstrated his value, showcasing consistency and versatility for one of the league's best offensive lines.
The veteran inked a signed the three-year, $20 million extension, keeping him in Motown potenially through the 2026 season.
"I talked to my agent I think the night before the tampering period went about," Glasgow expressed to reporters after signing a contract extension. "I mean, you can always see that there’s some other interest from other teams and even if you’re not talking about money. And he told me what (the Lions) had kind of offered and I said I didn’t even really want to really wait and see, use other teams’ offers to maybe go back and try and get more money. I just kind of wanted to get it done and have it be done."
More: Jared Goff Believes He Is 'Smack Dab' In Middle of His Prime
A significant reason the former Broncos lineman wanted to return to the Lions was the potential for the offense to get even better with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson leading the way.
"I feel like there’s still a lot to prove and I feel like me, myself and us an offense can get so much better, and us as a team also can get so much better," said Glasgow. "That was a big reason why I wanted to come back is I feel like the prospect of us being even a better team than we were last year is really good."
Former cornerback lands with Rams
Cornerback Jerry Jacobs has found a new team for the 2024 season.
After beginning his career with the Lions, Jacobs is reportedly signing a contract to join the Los Angeles Rams for the upcoming campaign.
Jacobs had struggled in his final season with the Lions’ organization, leading the team to not retain him even though he was a restricted free agent following the season.
The Arkansas State product started 12 games last season but was benched late in the year, replaced by Khalil Dorsey in the team’s Week 16 win over Denver. The following week, veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor would become the full-time starter over both Dorsey and Jacobs.
General manager Brad Holmes has made multiple moves to upgrade the secondary, trading for Carlton Davis, signing Amik Robertson and Emmanuel Moseley and drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw.