Jared Goff Believes He’s ‘Smack Dab’ in Middle of Prime
With a new contract and long-term stability, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has his sights set on leading the organization to a championship.
Over the last two seasons, the Lions offense has operated at an elite level under the leadership of coordinator Ben Johnson. An offensive maestro, Johnson and Goff have formed a strong partnership.
As a result of working with Johnson, Goff has played on par with the best in the league, finishing top-five in passing yards and touchdowns last season. Currently just 29 years old, Goff feels as though he still has plenty of good football ahead of him.
“I think I may have said that a year or two ago, I felt like I was entering my prime," Goff said. "Probably, hopefully smack dab in the middle of it now. But yeah, I feel good and feel confident in the guys around me. They feel confident in me and it’s a good place to be.”
The veteran quarterback threw for over 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns last season and was voted as the 48th best player in the league during the NFL's ongoing unveiling of the top-100 players in the league.
Goff and the offense scored a major win this offseason when Johnson spurned head coaching interest from the Washington Commanders to remain with the Lions' organization. As a result, the Lions have continuity that is a rarity in a league with so much year-to-year turnover.
Because of this, the Lions are able to bypass entry-level offensive ideas and can now explore deeper into the playbook. Goff stated that he and Johnson were doing this prior to practice Friday, when the team was forced to try to execute a two-minute drill.
“Me and Ben are pretty deep into the playbook as far as what we want to run and our offense as players are able to make those adjustments really quickly without having to install it necessarily," Goff said. "So yeah, we were able to do some stuff on the fly on the field. It allows the speed of learning to go a little faster.”
Another element that can keep the offense humming at a high level is the continued growth of Jameson Williams. Though he was excused from practice Friday, Williams has had a strong start to camp.
The Alabama product has just 25 catches in his first two NFL seasons. Time on task has been an area of emphasis for the young wide receiver, who has been limited by various factors throughout his first two campaigns.
However, he looks strong and faster early in camp, which indicates that a big year may be on the horizon.
Prompted by the potential of his connection with Williams being as strong as what he currently has with Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught over 100 passes last season, Goff didn't hesitate.
“Of course. Oh yeah. It’s just reps. I’ve been saying that since he got here," Goff explained. "It’s just reps. It’s just a matter of time. Him and I continue to get on the same page, continue to work toward that. Early on in camp he’s done a great job. Just keep on growing and improving.”