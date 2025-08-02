New Lions LB Has Concerns About Sloppy Play: It's Unacceptable
New Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard certainly would have liked his debut play wearing the Honululu Blue and Silver to have gone differently.
Stuard's opening kickoff fumble was part of an overall sloppy, turnover-filled game for Dan Campbell's squad.
In the preseason opener, Detroit was soundly defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers, 34-7, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Detroit's new addition to the defense and special teams unit shared what the next step will be for the NFC North squad.
He also indicated it was concerning the team had so many turnovers and played sloppy.
“I think it’s absolutely a concern. I think it’s unacceptable," Stuard said. "I think the standard is the standard, and it’s something that I think we’re gonna learn from, be able to watch the tape and make sure that we improve. The biggest thing that we can do from right now is continue to just get better, put our head down and work.
"That’s what we can control, so just as a team know the pressure is gonna be on and just be accountable with each other and make sure everybody is on the same accord," Stuard commented further. "Just continue to try to get better with every moment of every day, I think that’s the best thing we can do right now.”
Upon film review, the former Colts linebacker stood out among Detroit's defensive players.
At the Hall of Fame game, Stuard finished with four tackles in 17 snaps playing at linebacker.
His sack of Chargers quarterback Trey Lance was one of two tackles he made that resulted in loss of yards for the AFC West squad.
Linebacker wants to be Lions 2025 kick returner
Throughout training camp, the 26-year-old has been flashing as a kick returner.
Terrion Arnold, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond have also spent time at practice working on their returns.
Stuard noted he prioritized catching the football at practice, and now will take the next step to work with the running backs some to get acclimated to being pursued and tackled.
Stuard explained, "I spent so much time working on catching, making sure I catch it, and I think that moving forward I’ll be spending more time with the running backs after practice, to just make sure that my body, the muscle memory is there when it comes to being tackled, going to the ground, not reaching out and bracing with the ball in my hand, which ended up being the cause of that.”