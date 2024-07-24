Hendon Hooker Worked on 'Taking Control of Huddle'
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker rebounded quickly after a shaky start to the team's first 2024 training camp practice.
“I was just super excited. Once I really calmed down, it was just getting back to regular schedule, and that’s just playing catch with the guys," Hooker told Lions On SI after practice. "I thought it was great after that first team set. I thought I had a great day today.”
The second-year quarterback demonstrated more decisiveness and willingness to throw the football quicker when making his reads.
The former third-round pick went four-for-four during seven-on-seven drills, and followed it up with a successful team period right after.
During the offseason, Hooker spent time with former Lions backup Teddy Bridgewater.
Hooker explained, when asked about his reaction to his offseason, "Felt good about it. Just consistently put work in every day. Got with the guys and stayed with Teddy Bridgewater, continued to learn from him and go through the plays and get reps.”
The now retired quarterback shared with Detroit's potential backup to Jared Goff how to take control of a huddle and improve his timing with the receivers.
“We just really worked on timing and really taking control of the huddle, which I did a pretty good job of today," Hooker said. "Once I calmed down, I had some jitters the first reps in team today. Once I calmed down and got my rhythm, I felt good."
Both Goff and Nate Sudfeld have aided in his development, helping the developing signal-caller with questions he may have about the playbook and bouncing different ideas off of them during meetings.
“Both of those guys, nine-year vets. They have a lot of experience," Hooker said. "So, I always pick their brains and always collab with them on different ideas I might have or different questions I might have about the playbook.”