Highest-Priced Linebacker Lions Should Sign This Offseason

The Detroit Lions could be in the market for some linebacker help this offseason. And if they want to land a "big fish," they should target Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry in free agency.

Landry is just 25 years old (will be 26 come the start of the 2022 season), and is in the midst of a career year.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder has recorded a career-high 11 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 21 QB hits in 15 games in 2021.

In 62 career games, Landry, a second-round pick of the Titans in 2018, has amassed 30 career sacks, to go along with 249 total tackles (40 tackles for loss) and 65 QB hits.

He'd be an immediate upgrade for the Lions' pass rush-needy defensive unit.

Steve Roberts, USA TODAY Sports

As a team, Detroit has produced 22 sacks on the season, led by EDGE rusher Charles Harris' 7.5 sacks. It equates to just 1.6 sacks a game for the Lions, which ranks tied for 30th in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

If that doesn't indicate to you that Dan Campbell's squad needs to upgrade its pass-rushing unit, then I don't know what will.

The only concern with adding Landry is that he's going to demand a hefty payday.

According to Spotrac, his market value, at this present juncture, is about $70 million in total, or $17.5M a season over four years.

The Lions, meanwhile, only have two players on their current roster making north of that average salary: Defensive end Trey Flowers ($18M per season) and quarterback Jared Goff ($33.5M/season).

So, it goes without saying that signing Landry would be quite the investment for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes. Yet, in my estimation, it'd be a worthwhile one for a player that is conceivably just entering the prime of his career.