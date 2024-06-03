How Lions Benefit From Justin Jefferson's Contract Extension
The Detroit Lions will have to deal with Justin Jefferson in the NFC North for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, the All-Pro wideout agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension to remain with the Minnesota Vikings. He has quickly become one of the best wideouts in the NFL after being a first-round pick in 2020.
However, the Lions are being viewed as winners following the extension thanks to a timely decision made by general manager Brad Holmes earlier in the offseason.
Detroit agreed to an extension with its own star wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, on the eve of the NFL Draft. At the time, St. Brown's four-year, $120 million deal set the market for NFL receivers. That would last just one day, as Philadelphia signed A.J. Brown to a larger extension the following day.
Other wide receivers who received notable extensions this offseason include Jaylen Waddle and Nico Collins. As the Lions were the trend-setters, they ultimately saved money by extending their talented wide receiver when they did.
Because these teams got ahead of the big deal given to Jefferson, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer tabbed them winners after the extension.
"The $26.374 million Waddle is due in ’28 (he’ll turn 30 that November) will probably be a bargain by the time we get there," Breer wrote. "That said, the cash flow isn’t close to what Jefferson is getting. Nor is what St. Brown got in Detroit ($87.37 over the next four years), Collins got in Houston ($75.86 million over four years), or what Smith ($70 million over the next four years) or even A.J. Brown ($80 over the next three years) received in Philly. It’s fair to say that those negotiations would’ve been framed differently if the Jefferson deal was done. So good on the Vikings for taking care of Jefferson, and good on the Lions, Dolphins and Eagles for getting ahead of the market. And good luck to the San Francisco 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk and the Dallas Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb."
The Lions will have the downside to facing Jefferson twice a year when healthy, as he has tormented the team in his previous meetings. In eight games against Detroit, Jefferson has totaled 62 catches for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns.
In just the two games these two teams faced off last year, Jefferson had 18 catches for 333 yards and two scores.
The Vikings are in a new position this year, as they have moved on from quarterback Kirk Cousins and signed veteran Sam Darnold along with drafting J.J. McCarthy 10th overall. Having a quarterback on a rookie contract allows the team the necessary financial flexibility to give Jefferson a lucrative deal.
Detroit has had a busy offseason of its own, handing out large extensions to St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff. The organization has also made a hefty investment in its secondary in an effort to slow down opponents like Jefferson.
Carlton Davis, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw are all new faces that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will have at his disposal beginning in 2024.