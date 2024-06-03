Burning Questions: How Will Lions Use David Montgomery?
The Detroit Lions have some of the best offensive weapons in the league at their disposal heading into the 2024 NFL season.
With All-Pro talents in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta as pass-catchers and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in the backfield, Detroit has the luxury of doing a number of things well with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The Lions upgraded the unit with the additions of LaPorta and Gibbs in last year's Draft, and both had incredibly productive rookie seasons. As a result, both appear primed to play massive roles in the upcoming season.
In the case of Gibbs, it leads to questions about what Montgomery's role will be.
For as good as Gibbs was, Montgomery was equally as impressive in his debut season with the Lions. After signing a three-year deal to join the Lions last offseason, he rushed for 1,015 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns in 2023.
While Gibbs is expected to take a leap in his second season, Montgomery will remain a vital part of the offense in 2024. When both are healthy, it allows for the Lions to avoid pinning too much of a workload on one back and utilize both.
With the NFL seemingly devaluing the position in recent years, having two capable backs who can split the traditionally heavy workload in their role is a luxury for Detroit. Montgomery and Gibbs are both capable of gaining tough yards and managing life running between the tackles.
Running backs coach Scottie Montgomery addressed the utilization of both players last week and indicated that Gibbs is expected to take on a bigger role in the passing game. While his rookie season consisted of mostly checkdown targets, Gibbs could see more time in the slot running intermediate routes in 2024.
As a result, that would open up more carries for Montgomery in Detroit's unique personnel packages. He can also serve as the team's primary short-yardage option in addition to his normal carries.
Scottie Montgomery outlined how the organization identifies the hot-hand in the backfield, which can determine each player's workload in a given game.
"You can feel a guy that's building momentum in a game," Scottie Montgomery said. "But you also have to have what we have in the back of our mind, what does the tape say? What has this guy been consistently throughout the week? A lot of times when a guy is hitting his groove, we see that groove on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday start to show up. ... There is just a feeling in a game when a guy is hot. They understand that. A lot of times you've even seen both David and Jah on the sideline and Craig gets hot. Craig'll get hot in the middle of a series and there's now way at that point in time that either one of them are gonna go in, and I'm not gonna take him out."
The Lions may lean on Gibbs more in the passing game, but Montgomery will still be a primary option as the team continues to base its offensive identity around its run game.
Who will be RB3?
Behind Gibbs and Montgomery, there is a battle between a number of candidates to be Detroit's third option out of the backfield.
The Lions made things interesting by drafting Sione Vaki in the fourth round of this year's Draft. Primarily a safety in college, the Lions have plans to use Vaki out of the backfield in 2024 and beyond.
Currently, the incumbent as the team's third running back is Craig Reynolds. Now entering his fourth year with the organization, Reynolds has earned an affinity with the coaching staff for his ability to contribute in a pinch and his understanding of the team's protection schemes.
The veteran faces competition from Vaki, Zonovan Knight, Jermar Jefferson and Jake Funk. Knight is the only one who was previously on the Lions' active roster in 2023, though his time there was limited before suffering a season-ending injury.
Assuming Vaki is guaranteed a roster spot given his status as a rookie and special teams contributor, the battle could come down to the veterans. Reynolds holds a leg up, but Knight brings experience and talent that has gotten limited exposure.
Jefferson is an intriguing option as a 2021 seventh-round pick, but he has not made the active roster since his rookie season. Funk, meanwhile, has ties to Scottie Montgomery from previous time together.
As it stands, Reynolds is the favorite to be the team's third running back. However, Vaki could lay claim to the role with an advanced understanding of protections and Knight has a case given his limited experience. Jefferson or Funk could also make a statement with a strong offseason workout period.
How much man-to-man coverage will the defense play?
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has placed an emphasis on playing man-to-man with his secondary since taking over in 2021.
While the defense has struggled against the pass throughout his tenure, its identity is clear. Some of the team's shortcomings have come from the lack of an elite presence in the secondary.
Detroit made renovations to this area this offseason, bringing in four external players at the cornerback position. Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson are veteran additions, while Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw were the team's first two draft picks.
As a result, Glenn can now have the confidence to utilize his man-to-man heavy schemes. These newcomers are all of the same prototype, physical and high-energy players who exhibit toughness.
Time will tell if productivity increases one the season kicks off, but it's clear the Lions set out to fix their woes in this area from previous seasons.
Where does Colby Sorsdal fit on offensive line?
The Lions also made additions to their offensive line this offseason, including a pair of draft picks in Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu and free agent signing Kevin Zeitler.
When healthy, Detroit's offensive line is set with tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, guards Zeitler and Graham Glasgow and center Frank Ragnow. However, injuries take a toll on the players up front and quality depth is needed.
One potential depth option is Colby Sorsdal, who the Lions picked on the third day of last year's Draft. In his debut season, Sorsdal started three games. His effectiveness was up and down in those opportunities, and the Lions ultimately started Kayode Awosika in the NFC Championship when Jonah Jackson was unable to play.
Sorsdal will be competing with Awosika, Manu and Mahogany among others to earn a roster spot as a depth piece in training camp. Through offseason workouts, Sorsdal has spent time working at both guard and tackle.
The Lions could be making Sorsdal into a do-it-all offensive lineman who can help out at either the guard or tackle position.