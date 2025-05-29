How Lions Can Best Utilize Sam LaPorta
The Detroit Lions' array of skill position talent makes distributing the ball evenly a challenge at times.
One player who saw a dip in production as a result in the 2024 season was tight end Sam LaPorta. After hauling in 86 passes as a rookie in 2023, LaPorta had 60 catches in 2024 on 83 total targets.
The talented pass-catcher is still regarded as one of the best at his position in the game, and will play an important role again in 2025 for a loaded Lions offense.
During the most recent 'Lone Wolves' podcast episode, John Maakaron explained that increasing LaPorta's workload will be beneficial for Detroit's offense and new coordinator John Morton.
"I do think that Sam LaPorta is a player with untapped potential," Maakaron said. "I do think that John Morton, when he looks at it and says, 'Okay, how can we tweak things just a little bit?' I would think that Sam LaPorta needs to be targeted more, needs to be somebody that is more involved in the passing game because he can be the security blanket. Jameson Williams opens up the middle of the field. Who's in the middle of the field? Sam LaPorta."
LaPorta told reporters that he enjoyed being able to recuperate this offseason after dealing with a surgery last offseason. Feeling healthy can be a difference-making characteristic for a player of his caliber.
Last year, he missed a chunk of the preseason due to an injury along with the surgery, so his overall work in the months leading up to the season was limited.
The Lions have emphasized the importance of blocking for their skill position players, often coining the term, "No block, no rock." As a result, continuing to improve as a blocker will behoove LaPorta and likely lead to opportunities.
Additionally, the Lions' group of pass-catchers will deviate the defense's attention at times, which can set up open opportunities. Jameson Williams is a field-stretching threat, Amon-Ra St. Brown is capable of contributing at all levels and Tim Patrick is a big-bodied target.
For LaPorta, there will always be opportunities to move the chains and be a security blanket for quarterback Jared Goff. As a result, he'll have the chance to once again be a big piece for Detroit's offense in 2025.