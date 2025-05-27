Podcast: Lions 2025 OTAs Preview
The Detroit Lions begin organized team activities this week, which will give Dan Campbell the first chance to see the entirety of his team in a practice setting.
Detroit has elected to hold two sessions of OTAs and bypass mandatory minicamp as the result of playing in the Hall of Fame Game this season, which lengthens the preseason. Because of this, hitting the ground running will be vital for the Lions in these sessions.
The Lions have a number of intriguing battles as it pertains to roster spots, but perhaps the most compelling position battle will be on the offensive line.
Several candidates, including Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge, will have the opportunity to compete to replace Kevin Zeitler at the right guard position.
"I think the offensive line has the most noteworthy battle for a starting spot," said co-host Christian Booher. "That, to me, is what I'm keeping an eye on. You've got a ton of young players, a ton of young, exciting players in the mix for that. They've drafted four offensive linemen over the last two years, all of which could theoretically have a case to win the job."
Another intriguing element of OTAs will be the first matchups between rookies and veterans. In team drills, the members of this year's Lions draft class will have the opportunity to battle against the established players on the roster.
As a result, these drills will be a good litmus test to see where the rookies are at in terms of their development ahead of training camp.
"Another big one is it's the first chance for the rookies to match up against the veterans," Booher said. "You're gonna get to see Isaac TeSlaa getting press-covered by D.J. Reed or Terrion Arnold. You're gonna see Miles Frazier and Tate Ratledge going up against DJ Reader or Roy Lopez. You're gonna see Dominic Lovett mixing it up out there against Ennis Rakestraw, or Dan Jackson trying to cover Kalif Raymond. You're gonna see these guys go up against their veteran counterparts for the first time."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast also explores potential hold-ups in Aidan Hutchinson's contract, the team's signing of linebacker Zach Cunningham and how new offensive coordinator John Morton could utilize Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta.
