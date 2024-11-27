How Detroit Lions Can Clinch 2024 Playoff Berth This Week
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth this year as soon as at the conclusion of Week 13.
Starting the season winning 10 of their first 11 games has put Dan Campbell's squad in position to contend for another division title and a chance at the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Detroit is taking the field Thursday for the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears. All of the clinching scenarios require the Lions to defeat the Bears at Ford Field.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Detroit is 37-45-2 all-time on Turkey Day. A nine-game losing streak from 2004-12 and the current drought since 2016 has dragged down their overall record. The Dallas Cowboys, who have played the most Thanksgiving Day games other than the Lions, are 32-23-1 in their traditional home game which follows the Lions."
How Lions can clinch playoff berth this weekend
Detroit can clinch a playoff berth with a win and any of the following scenarios this weekend:
1.) San Francisco loss or tie, Arizona loss or tie, Seattle loss, Tampa Bay loss or tie.
2.) San Francisco loss or tie, Arizona loss or tie, Seattle tie, Tampa Bay loss or tie.
3.) San Francisco loss or tie, Arizona loss or tie, Seattle loss, Washington loss or tie, Atlanta loss.
4.) San Francisco loss or tie, Arizona loss or tie, Seattle loss, Washington loss, Atlanta tie.
5.) San Francisco loss or tie, Arizona loss, Seattle tie, Washington loss or tie, Atlanta loss.
6.) San Francisco loss or tie, Arizona loss, Seattle tie, Washington loss, Atlanta tie.