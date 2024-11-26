Cowherd: Lions Are Most Dominant Team Since 2007 Patriots
The Detroit Lions are looking more and more like the best team in the NFL each and every week, dominating their opponents. On their current nine-game win streak, only three games have been decided by single digits.
Detroit's offense has been noteworthy throughout, but the emergence of their defense has become a big story as well as the group has gone 10 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown.
As a result, the team has begun to draw comparisons to some of the NFL's best teams, including the 2007 New England Patriots that made a bid at a perfect season until losing to the New York Giants. That team was headlined by future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Randy Moss.
In 2007, New England ranked first in the league offensively in both points and yards. Currently, the Lions rank first in points and second in yards.
In recapping Sunday's Detroit win over Indianapolis, popular radio host Colin Cowherd declared that the Lions are the most dominant team he's seen since those Patriots took the field in their historic campaign.
"Detroit is the most dominant NFL team since the Brady, Moss Patriots," Cowherd said. "Because Kansas City's won back-to-back Super Bowls, would you be shocked if Detroit went to a Super Bowl and clobbered Baltimore, the Chargers, Buffalo or Kansas City? With two weeks to prepare, rolled. When you play the Lions, you will have no rhythm offensively, because even if you score you're gonna sit and watch for eight minutes. They take all of your rhythm away."
Cowherd was joined on his podcast by John Middlekauff, who echoed the host's sentiment about the Lions' dominance. Middlekauff credited the diversity of the Lions' run game in their ability to overpower opponents.
"Their defense today was really impressive. It's like, 'We can win an ugly game.' But offensively, where they don't hesitate is they have two back," Middlekauff said. "So their Lamar in their offense is the running back duo. One guy will run right up your throat and break tackles, and the other guy, when he gets in the open field he looks like Deion Sanders. That guy can fly. And Jared Goff made a couple throws today on the move, it was like, 'Jeez.'"