How Lions Jahmyr Gibbs Can Get to 'Next Level' as Receiver
The Detroit Lions are looking to unlock the elite potential of Jahmyr Gibbs.
The 2023 first-round pick was a huge part of the offense as a rookie, rushing for just shy of 1,000 yards and emerging as a big-play threat every time he touched the ball.
Ahead of the 2024 campaign, Lions' running backs coach Scottie Montgomery outlined where the Alabama product can continue to improve. The Lions viewed Gibbs as an offensive weapon throughout the Draft process last year, and are hoping to utilize him more in the passing game in 2024.
Gibbs had 52 catches last year, but many of the routes he ran were checkdowns out of the backfield. Montgomery explained the steps that the young running back has in front of him as he continues to develop in that area. His average depth of target, according to Pro Football Focus, was zero yards.
"Now what we need him to do from the passing game standpoint is to go to that next level," Montgomery said. "I do think there is a certain difference between route running from the backfield and being a really, really efficient checkdown runner versus it is to be a great route runner. A guy that can run all types of choice routes. We’ve seen him do those things, but now can you go into the slot and do a little more down the field, some intermediate stuff. Can we continue to grow him there? And that’s what we’re trying to do."
Despite starting his career so strong, Gibbs is still just freshly 22 years old and in his second year. As a result, the Lions can afford to be patient with his development.
For instance, the running back got off to a slow start in his rookie year. However, he flipped the switch in Week 7 against Baltimore and wound up having a breakout game the following week. Montgomery noted that critiquing him as a young player can be more difficult because of how well he's performed.
"When he has his helmet on, it’s hard to not see him as an older player," Montgomery explained. "But the moment he takes his helmet off, you know that you’re dealing with a young person and a young player. But that was kind of the point in time where I felt like, boom, he’s a little bit better than he was."
Gibbs will continue to face high expectations into his second season. If he continues to grow and stays healthy over the course of a full season, he has the potential to earn big accolades.
While Montgomery wouldn't go as far as to label him an MVP candidate, he knows that the young player has plenty of potential and a high ceiling.
“Man that’s even hard when you think about the people that have worn that coat in this league," Montgomery said. "I haven’t thought about it. I have seen growth in a young player, I know that he’s super talented. I also know that there’s things he can get better at. And the flip side of it, sometimes people are looking for all positive or all negative. What I’m trying to do is just get him better as a person and as a player. In that process, if he blossoms into what you say, it’d be great to be along for the ride.”